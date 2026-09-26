Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors agree on 2-year, $148 million extension: Report

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Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center in New York on July 15.

LOS ANGELES – The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry agreed to a two-year, US$116 million (S$148.2 million) extension, ESPN reported on the night of Sept 25 .

The deal, according to the report, includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

ESPN also reported that Curry will receive US$20 million less than what he could have maxed out at to give the Warriors more salary-cap space for the next off-season.

According to the report, Curry and the team had been working on several contract ideas once he became eligible for a two-year, US$136.7 million max deal in August.

If Curry plays through the 2028-29 campaign, it would be his 20th season, all with the Warriors.

The 38-year-old was limited to 43 games last season, with much of the time missed because of a lingering knee injury. Nonetheless, Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.4 made three-pointers and 11.3 attempted three-pointers per game – all above his career averages.

A 12-time All-Star drafted seventh overall out of Davidson in 2009, Curry has two scoring titles, two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and a Finals MVP award to go with four NBA championships.

However, the Warriors are coming off a 37-45 season, their worst in a non-shortened season since going 36-46 in 2010-11.

Earlier this week, Curry said he wanted “no drama” with the contract talks, particularly with camp opening on Sept 29 .

“The idea of getting back to work is exciting,” Curry said on Sept 23 . “I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the off-season. I feel like there’s no hesitation about where I’m at physically going in... But I’m excited about getting back to work.”

Curry has career averages of 24.8 points, 4.0 made three-pointers and 9.4 attempted per game. The latter two marks are NBA records, as is his career .912 free-throw percentage.

He also holds the NBA career marks for threes made (4,248) and attempted (10,073). REUTERS