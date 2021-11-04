Starters out, so Giannis steps up

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks ended their three-game losing streak with a 117-89 road win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons, who are propping up the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Eastern Conference standings with a 1-6 record, never looked like claiming a second win of the season after the NBA champions took the lead early in the first quarter.

The Bucks played without starters Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez due to illness or injury.

Middleton has tested positive for Covid-19, coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed to reporters.

He was held out of the Bucks' previous game on Sunday with an illness that, at the time, was termed non-Covid. It is unknown how many games he will miss now.

In six games this season, Middleton has averaged 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the defending champions. Now in his 10th season in the NBA, he owns career averages of 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

"We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-Covid illness," Budenholzer said. "And then, he didn't feel good again the next day. Got tested and has come back positive."

But the stars' absence did not matter, as Milwaukee took the lead early in the opening quarter and held it the rest of the way.

They surged to a 57-39 lead at half-time and cruised through the third to lead by 28 points heading into the final quarter.

Budenholzer praised the defensive contribution of Antetokounmpo, who had four blocks and pulled down eight defensive rebounds.

"We needed this," Budenholzer said. "I thought (Giannis) set the tone defensively. It felt like he was everywhere."

Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton had 16 points each while Bobby Portis finished with 12 points and Justin Robinson 11 for the Bucks, who improved to 4-4 with the victory.

Jerami Grant led Detroit's scorers with 21 points.

In Texas, Kyle Lowry put on an exhibition of three-point shooting as the Miami Heat outgunned the Dallas Mavericks 125-110.

Miami star Lowry made six of nine from three-point range to finish with 22 points as the Heat improved to 6-1 and moved top of the Eastern Conference.

His virtuoso performance from beyond the arc was complemented by impressive performances from Tyler Herro, who finished with 25 points, while Jimmy Butler had 23 points and Bam Adebayo 22.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, battled to stay in touch throughout thanks largely to Luka Doncic, who finished with 33 points. Jalen Brunson chipped in with a gutsy 25-point haul while Tim Hardaway Jr added 17 points.

But despite Doncic's heroics, the win went to the Heat and Lowry, who delivered his best performance since joining Miami from Toronto in August.

Lowry said afterwards his arrival in Florida after nearly a decade in Toronto had been an easy transition.

"It's been pretty smooth," Lowry said. "Our coaching staff and Spo (head coach Erik Spoelstra) have let me go out there and do things and they've adjusted to me. And it's easy when you're playing with guys like P.J. (Tucker), Jimmy (Butler) and Markieff (Morris).

"We've got a good group out there who can mix and match and do everything. It's just fun. It's just about being professional and working hard."

Dallas had taken a 30-24 lead in the first quarter but Miami seized control of the game in the second, outscoring the Mavs 46-32 to take a lead they never relinquished before pulling away for the win.

