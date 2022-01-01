Star duo downplay spat

NEW YORK • Towards the end of the Philadelphia 76ers' 110-102 National Basketball Association (NBA) road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant had a strong verbal confrontation with the former yelling "go home" in the direction of the latter and his team.

Both players were assessed a technical foul for their trash talk but, when it was all done and dusted, the duo insisted that they had massive respect for each other.

"If there's one player I think is probably talented or more talented than me, it's definitely him," Embiid said on ESPN of Durant.

"So I have a lot of respect for him. I admire his game. So we're just competitive. Wins matter, every single one, and it's always good to beat the best in the conference."

The Sixers big man scored 34 points - he has at least 30 points for a seventh straight road game - and Tyrese Maxey added 25 as they spoilt Durant's return from the NBA's Covid-19 list. Durant, who had not played since Dec 16 as the Nets grappled with a Covid-19 spike that saw three of their games postponed, picked up where he left off with 33 points.

James Harden added a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. But it was not enough for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets (23-10) against a Sixers team (19-16) who played without coach Doc Rivers on the sidelines because of coronavirus concerns.

Teams across the league were coping with Covid-19 as the Omicron variant fuelled a case surge.

The NBA cancelled Thursday's clash between the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors (27-7) and Denver because the Nuggets, hit by Covid-19 and injuries, could not field the requisite eight players.

That was why the Nets were thrilled to welcome back Durant, who missed three games.

But even with 66 points from Durant and Harden, the Nets could not hold off the Sixers.

In a game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter, Embiid converted a three-point play with 3min 14sec remaining to put the 76ers up 100-97.

Philadelphia did not relinquish the lead, with Maxey and Seth Curry draining late three-pointers to push the team over the line.

With 15 seconds left, Embiid and Durant exchanged words and had to be separated by teammates.

"We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out," said Durant, who exchanged a thumbs-up sign with Embiid as players departed the court after the game.

"It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

Maxey said the victory, after two losses this season to the Nets, was a "big win". He added: "Coach Doc went down and we had a couple of players in the protocols, we wanted to come here and make a statement. They already beat us twice so to come here and get a win on their court is big."

In Orlando, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to lead champions Milwaukee Bucks to a 136-118 victory over the Magic.

Jrue Holiday added 25 points and Khris Middleton scored 22 for the Bucks, who won their fifth straight.

The Washington Wizards, buoyed by the return of Bradley Beal from Covid-19 protocols, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93.

