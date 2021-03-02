Spurs turn to bench for Nets' visit

SAN ANTONIO • The short-handed San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways when they host the Brooklyn Nets this morning (Singapore time) in the first of back-to-back National Basketball Association games against teams from New York.

The hosts have won three of their past four games, including a 117-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, with DeMar DeRozan returning from personal leave.

It was the Spurs' first win since they had four games postponed because of Covid-19 protocols.

Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Rudy Gay, Devin Vassell and Quinndary Weatherspoon were out and the quintet are unlikely to return for the Nets.

However, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich thinks he has a strong enough bench to cope with their lengthy absentee list.

"Players want to play," he said. "The guys that fill in for people that are hurt, they don't want their teammates to be hurt, but if they are, they want to play and they take advantage of those minutes."

But while the Spurs have an enviable home record against the Nets, with 17 successive wins dating back to Jan 22, 2002, the visitors are in a different position this season as championship contenders.

Saturday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks saw the end of a league-leading eight-game winning streak but Brooklyn coach Steve Nash believes his team can go on another run, even without Kevin Durant.

Durant will miss his eighth straight game and will not return until after Sunday's All-Star Game due to a strained hamstring.

On managing without the forward, Nash said: "The guys are ready for us to throw out different line-ups and have different people out of the line-up. So, I don't think guys are that affected.

"They're more used to the kind of inconsistency with our availability, and it's no big deal."

Kyrie Irving, who missed the loss to Dallas on Saturday to rest his surgically repaired shoulder, is expected to return against San Antonio.

REUTERS