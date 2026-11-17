Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The San Antonio Spurs have reeled off a dozen straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The San Antonio Spurs carry a league-high 12-game winning streak into play when they host the Detroit Pistons on Nov 17 in a clash between two of the top teams in the NBA through the first month of the season.

The Spurs have reeled off a dozen straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season, with the most recent a 110-102 come-from-behind victory on the road over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Nov 15.

Dylan Harper poured in a career-high 31 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, as San Antonio turned it on late by scoring the game’s final eight points.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Stephon Castle scored 20 points, Keldon Johnson added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan McLaughlin pitched in with 10 points as the Spurs completed their sweep of the three-game season series with Utah.

“You’ve got to win some ugly games if you’re going to win a few in a row,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.

“And it’s been good to see our guys find ways to play ugly and still learn some things, and then also find a way to be on top at the end of the game.”

San Antonio played without starting guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed the game with left hip tightness. He is not on the injury report for the Pistons game and is set to be available.

The Spurs continue to show that they are more than just Wembanyama and the “other guys”.

Castle was the team’s leading scorer with a season-high 32 points when San Antonio beat Golden State by 38 points on Nov 13, and Nov 15 was the second time in 2026 Harper has led the Spurs in scoring. Add Fox to the mix and the Spurs have a bevy of top options.

“I’d like to say that I was drawing up a bunch of great plays, but Dylan is very, very talented,” Mitch Johnson said about Harper’s play against the Jazz.

“I thought he was a little lethargic in the first half, but when he’s in attack mode and switched on defensively, he is already at his young age, one of the better players in this league.”

The Pistons head to the Alamo City for the third stop on a four-game road trip after a 137-117 loss at Miami on Nov 14.

Cade Cunningham amassed 33 points and eight assists after scoring a career-high 52 points in a 144-140 double-overtime victory at Washington on Nov 12, but Detroit could not overcome a 19-point deficit early in the fourth quarter against the Heat and snapped its two-game winning streak, both over the Wizards.

Kevin Huerter scored 20 points off the bench for the Pistons. Ausar Thompson, Daniss Jenkins and Duncan Robinson had 10 points apiece with all of Robinson’s production in the first half before exiting the game with left thigh soreness.

Detroit shot just 40.2% from the field in the setback but the real issue was the Pistons’ lack of defence. Detroit is eighth in the league in points allowed per game at 110.3, so the past few games could be an outlier.

“For the past couple of games, the defence was not up to our standard, and that is on me,” Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

“When we do the things properly, we are pretty good defensively. But right now, we are not executing our system consistently enough, and it has put us in tough situations.” REUTERS