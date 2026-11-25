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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (centre) watching as his team posted a 123-107 road victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The San Antonio Spurs hope to have star big man Victor Wembanyama back on the floor when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers at 7pm PST on Nov 25 (11am on Nov 26, Singapore time) in NBA Cup play, but his availability remains uncertain.

Wembanyama was scratched on Nov 23 due to back tightness 90 minutes before the Spurs posted a 123-107 road victory over the Sacramento Kings. He is listed as questionable to face Portland.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed the Nov 23 game with a right shin contusion, is also questionable for Nov 25. The Spurs nevertheless improved to 8-0 on the road despite playing without two of their top scorers.

“We played a good (number) of minutes last year without Victor, with a lot of the same cast we have, and typically, time helps chemistry,” said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

“We had some big puzzle pieces out, which means part of the style of play may look a little different, but we still try to uphold the brand and identity that we play with.”

Wembanyama sat out two nights after putting up 50 points and 18 rebounds in 114-91 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov 21. He made 20 of 29 shots and had five three-pointers, five blocked shots and four steals.

Earlier in November, Wembanyama had career bests of 52 points and 24 rebounds to go with eight blocked shots during a 112-111 home win over the Dallas Mavericks. He averages 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocked shots.

San Antonio also played without Dylan Harper, who is out owing to a hip strain, against Sacramento. Stephon Castle finished with 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, while Julian Champagnie made six three-pointers and scored 22 points.

“We’ve got to figure out ways to continue to be good without him on the floor,” Champagnie said of Wembanyama. “And I think (Monday night was) a good building block for us.”

San Antonio shares the best record in the NBA at 15-3 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio (2-0) can strengthen its bid to win West Group C with a victory over Portland (1-1) before facing the Lakers (2-1) on Nov 27 in a match-up that should determine the group winner.

The Trail Blazers are opening a seven-game homestand after completing a 3-3 road trip.

Portland finished the excursion with an impressive 128-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov 23.

“I wouldn’t say it was a complete game, but it definitely showed character,” said Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija.

“We don’t go down too low on losses and we don’t go too high on wins. We’re focused and we know what we’re doing.”

Avdija notched 31 points for his second 30-point effort of the season. He had a season-best five three-pointers while making 12 of 19 shots overall.

“The one thing that really helps Deni is when he can get off the ball because we have so many good (ball) handlers, and he can find his spots,” Portland coach Micah Nori said.

“Then he’s able to get those catch-and-shoots. He’s getting a lot of good looks because we have a lot of guys who put pressure on the paint and kick it out.”

Donovan Clingan added 15 points on seven-of-eight shooting and matched his season high with 18 rebounds, including 13 in the second half. He has collected at least 10 rebounds in 11 of his past 12 games.

San Antonio routed the Trail Blazers 125-103 on Nov 7 in Portland when it scored 42 points in the second quarter and 45 in the third. Wembanyama had 29 points for the Spurs and Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 15.

San Antonio also eliminated Portland in the first round of last season’s play-offs, winning the series in five games. REUTERS