Sports World: Schenk takes slim lead in Las Vegas

Schenk takes slim lead in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES • American Adam Schenk birdied three of the last four holes to seize a one-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the Shriners Children's Open.

The world No. 207, never better than fourth in 118 career PGA events, sank a birdie from just inside eight feet at the par-four 18th for a five-under 66.

Schenk's 18-under 195 total for 54 holes at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas gave him a one-stroke lead over countryman Matthew Wolff (65), last year's US Open runner-up.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ko leads with four in the chasing pack

NEW YORK • Ko Jin-young of South Korea maintained a four-stroke lead while American Elizabeth Szokol surged into a second-place tie with three other golfers on Saturday in the third round of the LPGA Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

World No. 2 Ko hit 10 of 14 fairways and grabbed four birdies throughout her two-under 69 round for a 13-under 200 total.

Szokol (65) was tied with US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso (67) of the Philippines, Ryu So-yeon (71) of South Korea and American Lindsey Weaver (69) at nine-under.

REUTERS