Sports World: Pickford under probe for bar brawl

Pickford under probe for bar brawl

LONDON • England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is under investigation by his club Everton over his alleged involvement in a brawl in Sunderland on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is believed to have reacted when revellers in a bar directed derogatory remarks at his fiancee Megan, who recently had their first child named Arlo.

In response to footage of the fracas, which has since gone viral on social media, Everton issued a statement saying "the club has been made aware of an alleged incident and we are looking into the matter".

FA board revolts over name change

LONDON • The Football Association is facing a revolt from its own board over plans to change the name of the organisation for the first time in 155 years.

Chairman Greg Clarke proposed rebranding the governing body as the English Football Association last week, but the idea went down badly with many on the 10-strong board, who have the power of veto.

The issue will again be discussed next month, but the dissenters are said to be confident of securing a delay to the proposal, which they hope will succeed in killing it off.

James to skip World Cup in China

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James has confirmed he will skip this year's Basketball World Cup in China, but his participation at the 2020 Tokyo Games remains a "possibility".

The Los Angeles Lakers star also told sports website The Athletic on Monday that he will begin production on the movie Space Jam 2 in the summer.

Separately, Kristaps Porzingis' lawyer, Roland Riopelle, has told ESPN that a US$68,000 (S$92,200) hush money agreement that the Dallas Mavericks centre allegedly co-signed with a woman, who accused him of rape last week, is a forgery.

