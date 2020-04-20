Sports World: Kobe's wife celebrates their 19th anniversary

Kobe's wife celebrates their 19th anniversary

LOS ANGELES • Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband Kobe on Saturday night with a touching Instagram post.

The five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion and Los Angeles Lakers great along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan 26.

Posting a picture of the couple, she called him "my king, my heart, my best friend... I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dinwiddie eyes Nigeria spot for Tokyo Games

LOS ANGELES • After not being invited to play for Team USA, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is in the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport so he can play for the country at next year's Tokyo Olympics, multiple outlets reported on Saturday night.

He was averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game and 6.8 assists before the season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is unclear what links Dinwiddie has with Nigeria - he was born in Los Angeles - the team has a roster stacked with NBA players, including Al-Farouq Aminu, Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu, and will be led by Golden State Warriors associate coach Mike Brown in Tokyo.

REUTERS