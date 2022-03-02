'Special kid' Morant repays support

MEMPHIS • Ja Morant produced a virtuoso 52-point performance as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday.

The All-Star guard made 22 of 30 shots from the field in a magical display for the hosts, two days after scoring 46 points in a 116-110 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Morant's career-high masterpiece included two dazzling season highlights - starting with an astonishing dunk over Spurs centre Jakob Poeltl.

The 22-year-old then topped that on the stroke of half-time with a gravity-defying fadeaway jump shot after plucking a length-of-the-court pass from Steven Adams out of the air.

"I'm thankful for my teammates, my coaches," Morant said.

"They believe in me and have all the confidence in the world that I'll make the right plays."

The win leaves surging Memphis in third in the Western Conference with 43 wins and 20 defeats, trailing only the Golden State Warriors (43-18) and the league-leading Phoenix Suns (49-12).

Veteran San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich saluted Morant as a "beautiful player".

"What else can you say about him? It's not just that he's athletic... he knows what is going on on the court," he said.

"So, you combine that cerebral part of his game with his athleticism and you've got a special kid."

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat shut down DeMar DeRozan to rout the Bulls 112-99 in their top-of-the-table Eastern Conference clash at FTX Arena.

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro scored 20 points apiece, while Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points as Miami's balanced offence completed a convincing victory.

But the Heat's hard-nosed defensive display also played a huge role in the win, with the hosts ending DeRozan's remarkable run of 10 consecutive games with 30 points or more.

The All-Star guard was held to 18 points and was never allowed to settle into his rhythm by a rampant Miami, who improved to 41-21 at the top of the conference standings. The Bulls remain in second at 39-23.

"We set multiple things for him - we blitzed him, we tried to give him everything we had and make him uncomfortable," Vincent said of their defence of DeRozan.

"He made some shots despite it, but we came out with the win."

The emphatic victory kicks off a challenging run of games for Miami, who play the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks today and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday either side of a road game against the struggling Brooklyn Nets, who were routed 133-97 by the Toronto Raptors.

"This means a lot - we're playing a lot of tough teams this week," Vincent added. "We wanted to set the tone for the week we want to have."

