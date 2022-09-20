Spain win fourth title in six outings

BERLIN - Spain started fast, racing to a 10-point lead, and then held off an experienced French team the rest of the way to win the Eurobasket final 88-76 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Sunday.

Even though Spain were using this tournament to rebuild, with eight of their 12-man squad playing in their first international tournament, they continued to dominate Europe.

This was their fourth Eurobasket title in the last six tournaments.

Spain led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and, although France closed to within three in the third, Spain responded with nine straight points and were never threatened again.

"They made a very good start, we played behind the whole game," said France's Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the three-time National Basketball Association Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star.

"Players like Juancho (Hernangomez) came in and had a big impact on the game.

"We had some good sequences but it wasn't enough.

"So close, it's hard to let that go. We had to go out and get it."

The scoring was dominated by Hernangomez, a power forward who has just been traded to the Toronto Raptors, who had 27 points.

His brother Willy of the New Orleans Pelicans added 14 points and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Willy told ESPN: "It's hard to explain with words how I feel.

"I'm feeling extremely proud of my teammates, of my coaching staff, of all the Spanish federation from the top to the bottom.

"We much deserve this gold medal."

Evan Fournier, a New York Knicks guard, was the top scorer for the French with 23 points.

"Spain played better from start to finish," the 29-year-old told ESPN.

"They had a clear game plan and we did not execute ours well enough... We never really had control of the game. They just played better, man, period."

In the third-place play-off, hosts Germany crushed Poland 82-69 with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder scoring 26.

