Some NBA teams could train as soon as May 8

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Monday that it is modifying guidance on player training, which could allow team facilities to open as early as May 8 in US states easing stay-at-home orders put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening of such facilities would be the first step towards restarting the league, which has been shuttered since March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19.

"The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states," the NBA said in a statement, noting that the May 8 date could be pushed back "if developments warrant".

The changes would allow teams to make facilities available to players for workouts or injury treatment on a voluntary basis.

For teams based in states or cities where government restrictions remain in place, the NBA will work with them to find alternative arrangements.

As part of the guidelines, no more than four players will be permitted at a facility at any time and no coaches can participate. Group activity remains prohibited, including practice sessions or scrimmages. Players are also prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centres or gyms.

Georgia (Atlanta Hawks) and Oklahoma (Oklahoma City Thunder) were among the first states with NBA teams to relax quarantine regulations.

The league announcement is expected to open the door for as many as 10 NBA clubs to have players in team facilities.

REUTERS