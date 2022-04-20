Smart gets Defensive Player of the Year gong

NEW YORK • Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was on Monday named the 2021-22 National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year, the first back-court player to take the award since Gary Payton in 1996.

The guard became the second Boston player to capture the award after Kevin Garnett in 2008.

"I'm proud to have this award and have my name mentioned with these guys," Smart said.

He received 257 total points, including 37 first-place votes, from a global media panel. Phoenix forward Mikal Bridges was second on 202 with 22 first-place nods.

Utah Jazz's French centre Rudy Gobert, who won the award in three of the past four seasons, was third with 136 points, including 12 first-place votes.

Retired Seattle Supersonics star Payton was at a ceremony in the Celtics' training facility to tell Smart he had won the award.

"That was awesome," the 53-year-old said. "He was really the idol for guards to have a chance. He set the bar high."

Smart, an eight-year NBA veteran, added that it takes a special attitude to capture the NBA's top defensive player award.

"Definitely a mentality, a swagger. You've got to have a chip on your shoulder," he said.

"You've got to believe in yourself like nobody else and guard everybody tough."

He played 71 games for Boston this regular season and was ranked sixth in the NBA with 119 total steals, seventh in steals per game on 1.68.

The 28-year-old shared fourth place in the NBA with 75 loose balls recovered and shared 10th with 206 deflections and 16 charging fouls drawn.

He also pulled down a career-best 3.2 defensive rebounds a game.

The Celtics lead the Brooklyn Nets 1-0 in their Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.

Separately, the NBA has also settled four tie-breakers among play-off participants to help determine some of the order for the 2022 NBA draft, to be held on June 23 in New York.

A third-party accounting firm was hired to oversee the process, which involved nine teams and was done by random drawing.

The Chicago Bulls won their tie-breaker with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as did the Toronto Raptors against the Denver Nuggets.

The Philadelphia 76ers were selected to draft ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics, and the Miami Heat will select ahead of the Golden State Warriors. Still left is the order of the NBA draft lottery, which includes 13 of the 14 teams who did not advance to the play-offs, which will be decided on May 17.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS