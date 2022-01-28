Sky's the limit as Cavs stamp title form

CLEVELAND • Since LeBron James left his hometown team for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the doldrums, missing out on the play-offs for the past three seasons.

Not any more, according to the reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) champions.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their regular-season series 2-1 after a 115-99 defeat on Wednesday, with the Cavs leapfrogging both their opponents and the Brooklyn Nets to go third in the Eastern Conference after an eighth victory in nine games.

That was their 30th NBA win this term, just one behind conference leaders the Miami Heat, and Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo afterwards acknowledged the Cavs were contenders in the East.

"This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years," the "Greek Freak", who led all scorers with 26 points, said. "They have a good team and we have to respect them more.

"They're a play-off team and are fighting for the title themselves."

Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and Cleveland drained 19 three-pointers as they continued their impressive run of form without Collin Sexton, who suffered a season-ending injury in November.

"It was huge," veteran Love, 33, said of the Bucks upset. "We beat a very, very good team tonight. And if we stay true to our principles and true to who we are as a team, I think sky's the limit for us.

"I just want to bottle up what we have right now and stay hungry."

Cleveland finished 22-50 last season but J. B. Bickerstaff is seeing a big improvement in his second year as head coach.

"It's who we are," he said. "We take on all challenges. We don't run from anybody. We don't back down. We give everybody our best shot."

In Indianapolis, Kelly Oubre Jr connected on 10 shots from three-point range on his way to 39 points and LaMelo Ball added 29 with his triple-double as the Charlotte Hornets overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers in a 158-126 rout.

The Hornets set a franchise single-game record for points while establishing an NBA season high.

Separately, a sculpture of NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was brought on Wednesday to the helicopter crash site where they died alongside seven others on a hillside near Los Angeles two years ago.

The 73kg bronze statue depicts the pair wearing basketball uniforms and sharing a loving glance.

Engraved on the statue's steel pedestal are the names of all nine victims of the early morning crash in foggy weather on Jan 26, 2020.

It also includes an inscription of Bryant's famous quote: "Heroes come and go, but legends are forever."

