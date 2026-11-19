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Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid led the scoring for his side with 26 points.

LOS ANGELES – The Philadelphia 76ers produced another double-digit comeback to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-116 and extend their lead at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference on Nov 18.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers’ scoring with 26 points while V.J. Edgecombe produced a decisive 13-point fourth-quarter burst in a 24-point performance as Philadelphia improved to 13-3.

LeBron James also weighed in with 22 points after the Sixers recovered from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to claw their way back and extend their winning streak to four games.

It was the sixth time this season the Sixers have come back to win after trailing by 10 points or more.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse admitted he had feared the worst after watching a rampant Orlando score 40 points in the first quarter.

“They were just flying around at 100 miles an hour and we weren’t right,” Nurse said.

“They were really putting it on us. We had to try to change a few things and change the rhythm of the game.

“Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Philadelphia trailed until midway through the fourth quarter, taking the lead with just over five minutes remaining via a Jabari Walker three-pointer.

“We did a very nice job tonight of our execution offensively down the stretch,” Nurse said.

“We worked on some stuff this morning that we hadn’t used before, and ran all that stuff very well and very calmly and with composure.”

The Miami Heat continued their march up the standings with a sixth straight win in a 137-130 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against his former club while Bam Adebayo added 26 points.

Davion Mitchell rattled in six three-pointers in a 24-point gem.

Miami, who improved to 9-6, were always in control in a wire-to-wire victory that saw them lead by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks have now lost 11 straight and remain at the foot of the table.

In Cleveland, the Memphis Grizzlies improved to 11-4 with a 124-121 defeat of the Cavaliers in a game that saw the lead change hands 22 times.

Cam Spencer led Memphis with 26 points as Donovan Mitchell’s 34-point display for Cleveland ended in defeat. AFP