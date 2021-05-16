Sixers see top-seed status as stepping stone

PHILADELPHIA • The hard work starts now for the Philadelphia 76ers after claiming the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2001.

Seth Curry scored 20 points and Shake Milton added 15 as the hosts ensured home-court advantage for the play-offs with a 122-97 National Basketball Association win over the undermanned Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Centre on Friday.

Joel Embiid also contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 13 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who will complete the 72-game regular season with another game against the Magic today.

It spelt a turnaround for the team who five years ago had their second-worst season after going 10-72 in 2015-16.

While coach Doc Rivers knows that the team's true mettle will be found out when the play-offs begin next Saturday, he is satisfied with their progress since taking over from Brett Brown in the off-season.

"It's an accomplishment. I don't want to downplay it, but I told our guys to enjoy... because it's not what we want, but it's part of what you can get on the way to what you want," Rivers said.

Embiid, who sat out the entire 2015-16 season due to injury, also felt the team had come full circle.

"It starts from when the Sixers finished a season 10-72," he said. "I think that's when it started. From that time, we've only improved."

Home-court advantage could be big for the Sixers, who have the best home record in the East at 28-7, compared to 20-16 on the road, as they seek to win their first championship since 1983.

"Definitely helps a lot as we've been dominant at home," Embiid said. "We barely lose here... So it means a lot to have the No. 1 seed."

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic's 11th triple-double of the season propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors, confirming their place in the Western Conference play-offs.

REUTERS