Sixers, led by Embiid, Harden, to 'get better'

LOS ANGELES • James Harden and Joel Embiid each recorded a double-double and the Philadelphia 76ers bolted out to a 21-7 lead and never looked back in a 122-97 National Basketball Association (NBA) road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Harden had game highs of 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, while Embiid chipped in with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The All-Star duo helped the Sixers (46-27) avenge a January home loss to the Clippers (36-39) and prevail for the fifth time in six games overall.

This was the first time since Harden was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade on Feb 10 that the pair have had a double-double in the same game for the Sixers.

The double-double was the 37th of the season for Harden, his eighth in 13 games since being dealt to the 76ers, while Embiid's double-double was his 38th of the year.

Doc Rivers also got his first road win against the Los Angeles Clippers since leaving as their head coach in 2020 and the Sixers coach warned the rest of the NBA that the Harden-Embiid partnership was just starting to click.

"We're getting better. The one-two has to be there first. It is. The rest will follow," Rivers said after Philadelphia pulled within 1/2 game of the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Harden, who is averaging 23 points and 7.6 rebounds since his swop deal, agreed, adding: "Things are headed in the right direction, but every single day, we are focusing on execution and details.

"There are going to be different ways we are going to have to win in the play-offs, and we have to be prepared for that.

"When shots are going in, it makes it better. Tonight was one of those nights where I felt good, we got out to a big lead and the wave continued the entire game."

Amir Coffey had a team-high 21 points for the Clippers, who lost their fifth straight game to remain eighth in the West, ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans (31-42).

After Los Angeles scored the game's first five points, the 76ers took complete control with a 21-2 flurry led by Harden, Matisse Thybulle and Embiid.

Philadelphia led 35-19 at the end of the period and stretched it to as many as 23 in the second quarter before coasting to a third straight win.

The visitors also logged their second victory in a row in Los Angeles after posting a 126-121 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

All five 76ers starters scored in double figures, with Thybulle totalling 13, Tobias Harris 12 and Tyrese Maxey 11.

In Miami, reserve guard Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting New York Knicks rallied to upset the Heat 111-103, with Miami slipping to their third successive loss.

