Singapore can be world-beaters: National 3x3 basketball head coach Lazar Rasic

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In this series, The Straits Times talks to key personalities in the Singapore sports industry. Today, the spotlight is on national 3x3 basketball head coach Lazar Rasic, who helped deliver a historic SEA Games men’s silver in 2025, among other results. Ahead of the Fiba 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers this weekend, he shares why Singapore can go further in this sport than five-a-side basketball.

Singapore national 3x3 basketball head coach Lazar Rasic believes the Republic can go further in 3x3 than 5-a-side basketball.

Q: Singapore have achieved creditable results in 3x3 recently, with both the men’s and women’s team among the top two in South-east Asia and top seven in Asia Pacific. How far do you think Singapore can go?

Lazar Rasic: It is important that the world knows us as a 3x3 basketball country, and we gain respect from any country who play us, which automatically tells us we are capable of doing good things. We go into every competition to win it. I know how much we work, and how much energy and resources we invested in this.

As we chase the top four in Asia, we have a responsibility to defend our SEA Games silver, and go for gold in 2029. We also believe it is possible to qualify for the World Cup, and to surprise again at the Commonwealth and Asian Games and win medals.

If we continue growing in our current direction, there is a realistic chance we can get to the Olympics through qualifying tournaments or by rankings.

Q: Can you explain why it 3x3 suits Singapore players more than five-a-side basketball?

Rasic: The good thing about 3x3 is that any four persons can make a team, register and compete. You don’t need as many players.

In 3x3, players are all-rounded. Any team of four, with one on the bench during play, who train together, are disciplined, know what they want, will have a chance to win in this sport. Size or age doesn’t matter.

Once players step on the 3x3 court, no coaching is allowed. They are on their own, so this builds up the character of the players, because they need to know what they want on the court.

There is more freedom on the court compared to five-a-side, where the positions of the players are very important. In 3x3, it is more fluid, and players have over 130 decisions to make, compared to five-a-side where there are a clear two to three things to do to satisfy one’s role.

It’s like chicken and egg. Five-a-side is the older sport, but probably all over the world, there are people who play outdoor street ball, which is what 3x3 is like. Many people started playing street ball, fell in love, got recognised by the neighborhood first, before getting into clubs and then the bigger stage.

Q: What qualities does one need for 3x3?

Rasic: A bit of everything. There are no standardised positions, and you need to be able to play and defend under the basket and from the perimeter, but the key is you need to be a tough person with a strong character and be ready to fight until the end.

It is a 10-minute, single-period game on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and there is no break after scoring. Everything moves fast, even the substitutions. Pulse rate gets close to 200 beats per minute, and it’s not easy to keep playing for more than a minute at a high level.

Q: What do you think can still be improved, as we take the next step into the continental and world stage?

Rasic: We started from zero, and built up many fundamental things like character, and the understanding of what it means to represent the national team with pride and honour.

Our players have clearly improved in many things, from basketball fundamentals, body size, and athleticism. The harder things to improve is experience – how they react under pressure to situations on the court.

But thanks to the government and the Basketball Association of Singapore’s support, we have a lot of exposure overseas. We need to play more tournaments, go through the many different situations, so that we can start to recognise the scenarios and come up with solutions.

Q: Based on your experience, how would having a professional set-up help enhance the 3x3 scene here?

Rasic: When a sport is called professional, it already means it is on a good path to achieve many things.

With more resources, it will help the programme to grow to the certain level. It means the team or the athletes are well-supported, like this is their job, in terms of finances, coaching, and sports science at a good level. This is the correct pathway for athletes so they can see that playing sport can also be a career.

There are people who are born to study well and become doctors, but there are people who are very talented in sport. They need to have a chance to achieve their highest limits and bring medals and glory to the country. There needs to be an avenue and rewards for being talented and working hard to succeed in sports, so that they can do this full-time.

I want Singapore to be recognised as a well-structured and well-organised system, where young people know that by playing basketball with a proper coaching system, they can actually become one of the best in Asia and in the world.

Q: You come from Serbia, which has a similar population to Singapore but a far richer sporting culture. What can Singapore adapt and learn from Serbia?

Rasic: Serbia is successful partially because the genetics is good and we are a tall nation. Also, Serbians see the way out from being an average citizen.

Sport is highly regarded in Serbia and very appreciated. Whatever success any national team have, hundreds of thousands of people will celebrate at the city square regardless of what problems they have, to welcome them back.

It is like how doctors are held in high regard in Singapore, but only even more so for athletes in Serbia. As a doctor you can be recognised in hospitals, but as an athlete, you can be famous worldwide. Parents see this, and are very supportive, and are willing to sacrifice everything for their kids.

Q: Can you tell us more about yourself, and how your basketball journey started?



Rasic: I’m turning 39, so I’m still quite young. I started playing basketball when I was 10, I was a shooting guard and a small forward, and joined one of the five-a-side academies in Belgrade, where I was born.

After that, there were ups and downs. I was one of Serbia’s five-a-side prospects and I was in the national team programmes, which is a huge thing in a country with basketball history winning the World Cup twice and also Olympic medals.

Like every kid, I was dreaming of playing in the EuroLeague, NBA, achieving medals in the top competitions. But after a few years, suddenly everything was going down for me.

More importantly, I never gave up. I continued to play five-a-side professionally in Serbia and overseas, and tried to find my way to get to where I wanted to be. In 2015, my friends and I played in our first local competition, reached the final, and the rest is history.

In 2016, we won the national finals and went for our first overseas competition at the Challengers level. We won that competition, then the Fiba 3x3 World Tour in 2017 and reached world No. 2.

I played both five-a-side and 3x3 until a very late age and stopped only just before I came to Singapore in 2023.

Q: How did you end up in Singapore?

Rasic: In 2022, I had an offer from Romania to coach their 3x3 team when I could find time outside my playing career.

I prolonged my retirement because I didn’t know what else to do. But I found my love in coaching, because it gave me the same passion and same feeling I had when I’m playing, except that I’m not using my hands and legs any more.

I got married and had two daughters who are nine and four now, so it’s not easy for them... I was travelling overseas every weekend and missed so many important things.

Then, the BAS contacted me through the Serbian academy... I had many different offers but from the first moment I saw Singapore, I had a good feeling, and I saw certain talent from watching previous editions of the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup.

It wasn’t just about this, and I don’t chase money. I like to follow what I feel, and I was supported by my family and my teammates, so at the end I think it’s a good decision.

Q: When you had your first national team briefing in August 2023, you saw 18 players, and only 10 committed to the increase in training sessions from two to four per week. In March 2024, there were 36 who trained eight times a week. What is it like now?

Rasic: We are now at 10 sessions a week with 36 players and even more new and younger players coming in. I’m very proud of the group of players who have committed through these years as we increased the training loads and number of sessions.

We are always looking for new talents and exploring the local talent pool to find more players to join the programme and help us in the longer-term process.

Q: What has been the biggest challenge here?

Rasic: Finding enough players who are willing to commit and accept a certain system and standard of what I am looking for to help Singapore become one of the top 3x3 centres in Asia and in the world.

I had many discussions with many players, and their parents also, to help them understand professional sport and professional commitment.

We then had the first group of players who were ready to sacrifice many things, who make things easier for future generations to follow, as every new player now has the system and older ones to help them settle in.

Q: After three years, do you notice a change in the way people look at 3x3 here?

Rasic: As we organise more local competitions, I can see more players starting to play 3x3, accepting the format and rules.

I like to walk through the HDB blocks and watch people play basketball. Now, I see some have even bought the 3x3 ball to play. This means we are starting to make an impact on the community, with local kids playing more 3x3, which to me is the biggest win.

This helps the progression and level of players, as they are coming in with certain knowledge about the sport which previous batches didn’t have.