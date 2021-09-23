Simmons done with Sixers, won't attend camp: report

NEW YORK • Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will not report for the start of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The three-time All-Star has not spoken to team officials since last month and appears determined to force the Sixers to find a trade partner, according to the broadcaster.

Simmons, 25, could be fined and/or suspended if he skips training camp, which begins next Tuesday.

His relationship with the franchise soured during last season's play-offs.

The 76ers, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, lost to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in the second round.

Simmons is a talented playmaker and defender, but the Australian's inability - or unwillingness - to take jump shots proved costly during the series with the Hawks.

He also drew criticism for his performance at the foul line, making just 34.2 per cent of his attempts (25 of 73) in 12 play-off games after shooting 61.3 per cent during the regular season.

The guard was widely pilloried for his poor display against Atlanta - scoring an average of just 9.9 points in 34.5 minutes on the court - leading the Sixers to reportedly lose faith in him.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons also told the team last month he no longer wanted to stay in Philadelphia.

While the Sixers reportedly want to trade him, they are not willing to part with the 2018 Rookie of the Year just yet as they have yet to secure a big-name player as part of any deal to release him.

Simmons' stand-off with the 76ers has come in for plenty of criticism, with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith questioning his desire to play at the highest level.

"Good luck to the team he lands with because at this moment in time, we can only say you will be getting a good player but not one willing to do what is required to be great," he said.

"His problem is he's scared to shoot and the 76ers fan base is to blame and you don't want to come back and have to deal with them... This ain't about skill, it's about heart."

NBA greats Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal were just as scathing.

"When you give somebody US$200 million (S$270 million) to dribble a stupid basketball, and the only thing you ask him is be better as a player, and their first response is, 'I don't wanna play here any more', that disappoints me as a player, that disappoints me as a fan," Barkley said.

O'Neal also took aim at Simmons for seemingly being more keen on boosting his social media presence than improving his game.

In July, it was reported the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft bought a US$24 million Los Angeles mansion. He also has been seen in town with girlfriend and influencer Maya Jama and previously dated supermodel Kendall Jenner.

O'Neal said: "Don't be putting pictures up on your Instagram of your Ferrari or what actress you're hanging around with. When you play for a town like Philadelphia, Boston, LA, Miami... they don't give a s*** about none of that. They want you to come work hard and play hard."

Simmons has four years left on a five-year, US$177.2 million max contract extension he signed in July 2019.

REUTERS