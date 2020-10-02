Silver aiming for fans back in arenas next term

ORLANDO • National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver sounded an optimistic tone when discussing the possible return of fans next season, with the caveat that a vaccine might be necessary to fill arenas to capacity.

Speaking on Wednesday from Orlando to reporters at his annual press conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he spoke of his hopes that NBA games could again include spectators - in partially stocked seats at a minimum.

"With appropriate protocols in terms of distancing, and advanced testing, you will be able to bring fans back into arenas," Silver said.

"It's certainly our goal. But it's dependent on some additional advancements. Based on everything I've read there's absolutely no chance that there will be a vaccine that is widely distributed before next season. Rapid testing may be the key here."

In addition to his desire to see happy customers watching basketball again next year, Silver and NBA owners have pragmatic cause for bringing a live audience back: Money.

Some reported estimates believe approximately 40 per cent of league profits comes from all the revenue streams flowing when fans attend games, from tickets, concessions, parking and merchandise sales. But Silver continued to remain non-committal whether fans will return next season, or if the league will again be forced to conduct a regular season in a bubble set-up. He said the bubble format remained a possibility.

"It's something we're going to have to continue looking at," he added.

Whether or not fans are allowed to return next season, several other issues will need to be worked out, starting with when that season will actually start.

Silver again mentioned he is looking to either December or January as possible windows to begin next season, but he is first holding out for more scientific assurances that all involved can remain safe and responsible no matter which plan the league utilises.

Another major item to tackle involves labour details. Many basic league details for a 2020-21 season are up in the air, including when free agency will begin or even what the salary cap will be.

But Silver does not anticipate rugged bargaining sessions in this uncertain environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't have expectations of labour issues... there's no doubt there are issues on the table that have to be negotiated," he said.

"I think while no doubt there will be issues and difficult negotiations ahead, I think we'll work them out as we always have."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS