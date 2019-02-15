Siakam goes wild as Raptors down Wizards

TORONTO • It is hard to miss Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam on the court.

Known for wearing a rainbow of colours on his game-day shoes, he opted for a turquoise pair on Wednesday night that could be seen from the seats of Scotiabank Arena. Still, the Washington Wizards could not track him.

They lost the 2m forward in transition, they lost him at the three-point arc, they lost him under the basket in a 129-120 National Basketball Association win for the Raptors that had home fans chanting "M-V-P" (Most Valuable Player) as he shot a pair of free throws in the final minute.

By that point, after Siakam posted a career-high 44 points to go with 10 rebounds, it would have been difficult for the Wizards to disagree. He made 15 of 25 shots, the most attempts of any player on the floor, and made four of his five three-point attempts.

"He pretty much got whatever he wanted," Wizards guard Bradley Beal said. "He was making some threes early, which is not really his game, but he got to the basket a lot. Got to the free-throw line. He was just being aggressive."

Although Beal (28 points), Jeff Green (23) and Jabari Parker (22) formed a strong offensive trio, Washington (24-34) will enter the All-Star break with regrets after another shaky defensive showing.

Toronto's 16 three-pointers powered their comeback from a 12-point deficit. Besides Siakam, OG Anunoby (22 points) and Kyle Lowry (14) each made four three-pointers for the Raptors (43-16).

One month earlier, the teams met in Washington for an entertaining match that saw Beal score 43 for his second career triple-double. Kawhi Leonard shined as well in that game, scoring 41 in Toronto's 140-138 double-overtime win.

Much has changed in the past 30 days. The NBA trade deadline and buyout market rearranged both rosters. Leonard sat out Wednesday's game with a sore left knee and five players who were on different teams during that January meeting appeared on the court for early rotation minutes.

The Raptors used an eight-man rotation, including new arrival Jeremy Lin, who had a light walk-through with his teammates.

But the drama from a month ago lived on. Only this time, Siakam was the breakout star.

WASHINGTON POST