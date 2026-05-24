Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder eye commanding 3-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in NBA play-offs

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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 39.1 per cent through three games of the NBA Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

– Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not fazed by the repeated chants of “flopper” from the opposing crowd in the second half of the 123-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals on May 22.

“They’re not going to like me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They shouldn’t. I get it. It’s part of the game. They’re doing their part in making the game exciting...

“I, honestly, like it. It makes the game more interesting, more fun and more exciting, whether they’re for or against me.”

Superstars are always polarising, and the back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player is no different.

Heading into Game 4 of the best-of-seven series in San Antonio on May 24 (May 25, Singapore time), with the Thunder leading 2-1 after winning the last two games, Gilgeous-Alexander will be at the centre of the Spurs’ defensive game plan.

After shooting 55.3 per cent from the floor during the regular season and 51.4 per cent during the first two rounds of the play-offs, Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency has taken a downward turn against the Spurs.

He is shooting 39.1 per cent through three games.

Nevertheless, the Thunder guard has 33 assists with just seven turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also 26 of 27 from the free-throw line in the series.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle are just behind Gilgeous-Alexander with 25 free-throw attempts each.

In the Spurs’ three wins over the Thunder this season where Gilgeous-Alexander played, the Oklahoma City star averaged just 5.7 free-throw attempts per game.

“I think part of those free throws came from our own mistakes, from a lack of discipline in abandoning our defensive positions,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after Gilgeous-Alexander went 12 for 12 from the line on May 22. “Shai knew how to punish us for it.”

On the other side, Wembanyama is coming off a tough game, where he had 26 points but just four rebounds. After averaging seven offensive rebounds over the first two games, Wembanyama had none in Game 3.

Oklahoma City have thrown plenty of defensive looks at the Spurs star, going smaller at times with Alex Caruso on him and then using 2.13m Isaiah Hartenstein as well.

Whoever has been on Wembanyama, the Thunder have consistently been physical against the Spurs’ 2.24m sensation.

“There’s no place for frustration,” Wembanyama said. “It’s annoying, of course, but we gotta use that as energy... Being physical, the difference maybe with this team is their experience.

“They’re maybe being more smart about it. But we just got to find the answers.”

Johnson said it was on him to not only find the answers to that but have his team able to maintain after a 15-0 lead to start Game 3 turned into a 15-point loss.

“I think we have to make sure we are able to play in the moment in the same way as they did throughout the game,” Johnson said.

As critical as the stars have been for this series, one of the biggest differences so far has been in bench production.

Oklahoma City’s bench have outscored San Antonio’s 183-64, with Caruso averaging 21 points and Jared McCain 14.3.

Johnson said on May 23 that he expected guards De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper to play in Game 4.

Fox missed the first two games and was noticeably affected by his injured ankle, especially late in Game 3.

Harper suffered right adductor soreness an injury in Game 2 but managed to play 17 minutes off the bench in Game 3.

Oklahoma City could be without two of their primary scorers.

Jalen Williams missed Game 3 after aggravating a hamstring injury early in Game 2, then Ajay Mitchell left the May 22 contest in the third quarter with an undisclosed leg injury and did not return.

Meanwhile in Eastern Conference finals action on May 23, the New York Knicks are on the brink of their first NBA Finals since 1999 after a 121-108 victory at the Cleveland Cavaliers stretched their play-off winning streak to 10 games.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 30 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and Mikal Bridges contributed 22 on 11-of-15 shooting as New York pushed the Cavaliers to the edge of elimination.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Brunson said. “I thought we fought, most importantly.”

The Knicks seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and could complete a sweep in Game 4 on May 25 in Cleveland. REUTERS, AFP