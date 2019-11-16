'Sensational' debut for George

NEW ORLEANS • Kawhi Leonard is likely to sit out at least 10 more National Basketball Association (NBA) games because of the Los Angeles Clippers' determination to prevent him from playing on consecutive nights for precautionary health reasons.

So the NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player did not share the floor with Paul George on his fellow All-Star forward's long-awaited debut in their 132-127 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder star sat out the first 11 games to recover from preseason shoulder surgery, but looked like he had never been away, pacing the Clippers with 33 points in just 24 minutes.

He shot 10 of 17 from the floor, with three of five from three-point range, and was a perfect 10 from the line. He also had four assists and nine rebounds at the Smoothie King Centre.

Owing to his limited minutes, as well as the absences of Leonard and Patrick Beverley, the Pelicans (3-8) prevailed, led by a game-high 36 points from Jrue Holiday.

While Clippers coach Doc Rivers described George's performance as "sensational", the player felt that he had a terrible game.

He told the Los Angeles Times: "I got a lot to get back to, just from my performance. My defence and for the flow of the game. I haven't had any time to get a feel for this speed in a long time. It's just good to get this one under my belt."

59%

Paul George's shooting performance from the field, including three of five from beyond the arc.

He vowed that the Clippers, who dropped to 7-5 in the Western Conference, would get better once they have Leonard back.

The star pair are expected to play together for the first time against the Atlanta Hawks at the Staples Centre today.

George added: "I'm fully excited for this whole team to come together - play with Pat, with Kawhi. I'm looking forward to this team being at full strength."

Rivers also felt the Clippers will soon start living up to their tag as championship favourites, saying: "We haven't played very well yet.

"But we also haven't been healthy yet. He (George) ran plays like he'd been running it for weeks, months, and I was shocked by that.

"We were surprised. You gotta give him credit, he must've watched a lot of film in all that to be that prepared."

In New York, Marcus Morris sank a clutch three-pointer with 13 seconds left to lift the Knicks to a 106-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

In Kristaps Porzingis' first game back at Madison Square Garden, the former face of the Knicks received a rude welcome from the fans who once adored him.

With every touch of the ball, boos rained down like a hailstorm as the crowd screamed "Go back to Latvia" and "traitor" at the 24-year-old, who was traded in February.

While the centre finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Slovenian teammate Luka Doncic tallied his fifth triple-double of the season with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, it was not enough to stop the loss.

It was just the third win in 11 games for the hosts this season.

Porzingis insisted he was not affected by the taunts, saying: "I heard it, of course. It was pretty loud. But I tried to play my game, stay focused and not think too much about what's going on on the outside."

The Knicks' first-round pick in the 2015 draft moved to Dallas in a blockbuster deal involving six players and two first-round picks.

