Season's worst shooting display

NEW YORK • A local rivalry was supposed to go national on Thursday night, with the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets scheduled to play on TNT before the game was replaced.

That turned out to be a wise decision because it was anything but must-see TV.

Julius Randle had 33 points and eight rebounds, and the Nets were forced into the worst shooting performance in the National Basketball Association (NBA) this season in a 94-82 loss to the Knicks.

Brooklyn finished 21 of 78 (26.9 per cent) from the field at the Barclays Centre.

Their shooting percentage was the lowest by a team since the Chicago Bulls shot 25.7 per cent in an 88-65 loss to the Miami Heat in a play-off contest on May 13, 2013.

The last time a team shot as poorly in a regular-season game was when the Orlando Magic hit 24.6 per cent in an 87-56 road loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan 23, 2012.

Chicago also had the previous worst shooting game this season when they hit 29.9 per cent against Toronto exactly two months earlier.

26.9% Shooting percentage of Brooklyn Nets (21 of 78) from the field was the lowest by an NBA team since May 13, 2013. 8 Two-point field goals by the Nets were the fewest in an NBA game since 1950.

"They just outplayed us. Plain and simple," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "You could sit there and write and talk about missed shots - we did miss lots of open shots - but give them the credit. They simply were the better team tonight."

Spencer Dinwiddie, who led the Nets with 25 points, said: "We played really, really bad. Laughably bad, honestly. We shot really, really bad. Probably historically bad."

Asked the reason, he added: "Let's go with too much egg nog. I don't know what else to tell you."

Marcus Morris added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks (8-24), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Elfrid Payton scored 13 points as New York won for the first time in three meetings with Brooklyn this season.

"We were just sharp. To hold that team to 82 points, 14 points in the paint, is just really, really sharp," Randle said.

"We 'grinded' the whole way, played a complete basketball game and we got the win."

The Nets' eight two-point field goals were the fewest in an NBA game since 1950, when the Lakers and Pistons each made four shots from the field in a game with a final score of 19-18, according to Elias Sports.

The 82 points Brooklyn (16-14) had were also their lowest total of the season.

The game even lacked the usual energy of a match-up between the city rivals, when there is almost always noise because both teams have plenty of fans in the building.

This time, there were simply too many long spells when there was nothing to cheer from the sell-out crowd of 17,732.

The Nets had not played since Saturday and could not shake off their holiday rust. Randle scored 12 points in the first quarter, when his five baskets were as many as the Nets. Brooklyn shot 21 per cent for the period and the Knicks led 24-15.

That was not the Nets' only bad quarter. After they had cut it to 46-41 at half-time, they came out for the third and took more than eight minutes to make a basket.

That allowed the Knicks to break it open with an 18-4 burst that extended an eight-point lead to 71-49 on Payton's lay-up.

Payton said he could sense the frustration in the Nets' body language during that third quarter, when the Knicks outscored them 33-20.

"You could feel it, you could see it," he said. "And credit to us that we made some plays to seal the game."

In the fourth period, Dinwiddie's three-pointer with 7min 59sec left cut Brooklyn's deficit to 83-68 and forced the Knicks to call a time-out.

Randle then hit three baskets in the next two-plus minutes and the Knicks took a 91-73 lead with 5:05 left to cruise the rest of the way.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS