San Antonio Spurs win in Victor Wembanyama return to take 3-1 lead over Portland Trail Blazers

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Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs dunking the ball during the 114-93 NBA Western Conference first-round, play-off win over Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 26, 2026. The Spurs lead the series 3-1.

LOS ANGELES – Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox led the way as the San Antonio Spurs erased a 19-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-93 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in their National Basketball Association (NBA) best-of-seven play-off series on April 26.

Wembanyama, back after missing Game 3 because of a concussion he sustained in Game 2, scored 27 points with 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and seven blocks.

“I had lots of emotions in me before the game, obviously,” said Wembanyama, named the 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and in the running for Most Valuable Player.

“Excitement, frustration, so I let it all out tonight,” added the 22-year-old Frenchman.

He praised the doctors who oversaw his path through the NBA concussion protocol, but voiced dissatisfaction with the process that requires a gradual return to physical activity under medical supervision.

“The way the situation was handled was very disappointing,” Wembanyama said, declining to elaborate.

Fox led all scorers with 28 points, and the Spurs out-scored the Trail Blazers 73-35 in the second half to move within one win of advancing to the Western Conference semi-finals.

They will try to clinch the best-of-seven series when they host Game 5 on April 28.

Wembanyama said they need to get off to a better start in the next game.

“We need to find the answers before having our backs against the wall,” he said. “But that also shows the strength of our team. In adversity, we stick together. We get closer to each other. We feed off each other’s energy.”

Deni Avdija scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 20 for the Trail Blazers, but they were the only Portland starters who scored in the second half.

In the East, the Boston Celtics crushed the 76ers 128-96 in Philadelphia to take a 3-1 lead in their series and a chance to close it out at home on April 28.

Payton Pritchard scored 32 points off the bench and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points with seven rebounds and 11 assists for the Celtics, who led by 16 points after one quarter and by double digits the rest of the way.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points and 10 rebounds in his first game since an emergency appendectomy on April 9. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points but the 76ers couldn’t counter the Celtics’ rain of 24 three-pointers.

In Toronto, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram scored 23 points apiece as the Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-89 to knot their Eastern Conference series at 2-2.

In Houston, the Rockets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-96 to stay alive and cut the deficit in their Western Conference series to 3-1. AFP