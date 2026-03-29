San Antonio Spurs stretch winning streak to eight in rout of the Milwaukee Bucks

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Victor Wembanyama registers 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead San Antonio’s 127-95 victory at the Milwaukee Bucks on March 28, 2026, boosting the Spurs’ National Basketball Association winning streak to eight games.

WASHINGTON – Victor Wembanyama had 23 points and 15 rebounds while Stephon Castle added a triple-double to lead San Antonio’s 127-95 victory at the Milwaukee Bucks on March 28, boosting the Spurs’ National Basketball Association (NBA) winning streak to eight games.

Castle contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Spurs, while 22-year-old French star Wembanyana added two steals, six assists and a blocked shot.

San Antonio improved to 56-18, second in the Western Conference and only two games behind league leaders the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs, who have clinched their first play-off berth since 2019, are an NBA-best 24-2 since Feb 1 and often winning by big margins.

“Taking a lot of pride in it,” Wembanyama said. “Something none of us was used to until recently. It shows a lot of progress. Love it.”

In his third season, 2023 NBA Draft top pick Wembanyama has lifted the Spurs from 22-60 in his Rookie of the Year campaign to a legitimate title threat.

“I guess one big component I have better than my first two years is winning. Now we’re a winning team,” he said. “Just trying to enjoy the whole thing and be the best version of myself.”

A major reason for Wembanyama’s confidence is the defensive skill he and his teammates have displayed.

“I know we’re the best defence out there,” Wembanyama said. “We have guys that have shown all season they can adapt quick. They are coachable. We have just a great collective, so I’ve got 100 per cent trust in my teammates.”

“Wemby” delivered an impressive behind-the-back pass to set up a Castle slam dunk, the guard scoring 11 points early as the Spurs jumped ahead 46-24 just 2:30 into the second quarter on the way to a 67-45 half-time lead.

San Antonio led 102-79 after three quarters and scored the first 11 points of the fourth to help secure the victory.

The Bucks (29-44), playing without Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a sixth straight game due to a left knee injury, were eliminated from post-season contention, missing out on the play-offs for the first time since 2016.

Milwaukee’s defeat secured no worse than play-in spots for the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat – who hold the seventh through 10th spots in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia snapped Charlotte’s five-game win streak with a 118-114 road victory.

Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Paul George added 26 points and 13 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey contributed 26 points to power the triumphant 76ers while Brandon Miller’s 29 points led the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball’s three-pointer put Charlotte ahead 114-112 with 1:24 to play but Embiid hit a free throw, George added a three-pointer and Maxey added a free throw for a 117-114 76ers lead with 31 seconds remaining.

Ball missed two potential tying three-point shots and Embiid blocked another attempt by Miller before a final George free throw settled matters.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons dominated defensively in a 109-87 victory at Minnesota, the Timberwolves shooting only 32 per cent (27-of-85) from the floor and missing a season-high 34 three-pointers on 9-43 from beyond the arc.

The Pistons, rated second in the NBA defensively behind league-leading Oklahoma City, improved to 5-1 since losing star Cade Cunningham to a collapsed lung.

Tobias Harris scored 18 points to lead seven Pistons in double figures.

At 54-20, Detroit moved 4½ games ahead of the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference while the Timberwolvess fell to 45-29, a half-game ahead of the sixth-placed Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

Minnesota, lacking All-Star guard Anthony Edwards due to a knee injury, were led by Donte DiVincenzo’s game-high 22 points. AFP