San Antonio Spurs streak to 12th win in NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers roll on

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San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama had another big game at both ends with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in the 110-102 NBA win over the Utah Jazz.

LOS ANGELES – The San Antonio Spurs were forced to dig deep before defeating the Utah Jazz 110-102 to clinch their 12th straight NBA victory on Nov 15 as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games.

Utah, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with only one win all season, had threatened to pull off a huge upset after leading by five points midway through the fourth quarter.

But San Antonio closed with a 16-4 run in the final three minutes to take the game away from Utah and improve to 12-2 at the top of the Western Conference standings, neck-and-neck with the Lakers.

Dylan Harper led San Antonio’s scorers with 31 points, while French star Victor Wembanyama had another big game at both ends with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Los Angeles kept pace with their rivals from Texas on Nov 15 after Luka Doncic delivered his seventh 40-point performance of the season in a 131-123 road win over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic – who is averaging 39 points per game – drained five three-pointers en route to 43 points with nine assists in a wire-to-wire victory.

The Lakers had appeared to be strolling towards an emphatic rout after surging into a 31-point lead late in the third quarter.

But they were given a huge scare in the fourth quarter as Phoenix threatened a sensational comeback after closing the gap to just five points.

Despite being outscored 43-27 in the final frame, the Lakers held off the rally to move to 12-2 in the Western Conference.

“We got a little bit sloppy in that fourth quarter so we’ve really got to work on that,” Doncic said afterwards.

“I know we’ve got eight in a row, but we’ve got to better at that.”

With the Lakers still missing the injured Austin Reaves, Doncic was given scoring support from Quentin Grimes, who rattled in five three-pointers in a 22-point haul.

Collin Sexton added 16 from the bench, and Walker Kessler finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

In the Eastern Conference, LeBron James moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list as the Philadelphia 76ers overpowered the Indiana Pacers 131-124.

James finished with 15 points and 11 assists as the Sixers improved to 11-3 for the season.

James’ 11 assists took him one past Jason Kidd’s total of 12,091 career assists into third place. Chris Paul is second on the list with 12,552, while John Stockton leads with 15,806.

“It’s super-humbling,” James said of his assists milestone.

“It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but assists mean a lot to me – moving the ball, being able to find my teammates.

“And just being linked to some of the greatest to ever play this game, and also a dear friend of my mine in JK. It’s very special,” James added. AFP