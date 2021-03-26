Ruthless Utah thump depleted Brooklyn

SALT LAKE CITY • The Utah Jazz have shown no mercy and that is probably why they are leading the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the moment.

On Wednesday, Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide the Jazz past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 in Salt Lake City, giving Utah (32-11) their first three-game winning streak in a month.

A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden did not play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets (30-15), who had won 16 of 18, were also without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.

"We want to play against guys like KD, Kyrie, James Harden - that's what competitiveness is… but we're not going to change how we play or our mindset because those guys aren't in the game," Mitchell said on ESPN.

"The biggest thing was trying to be aggressive, get downhill, make plays, get on the rim and finish.

"Tonight, we really showed the mental fortitude throughout the entire game to continue to keep our foot on the pedal."

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 18 points and Georges Niang added 15 for the Jazz. The trio and Mitchell combined to hit 17 three-pointers, including five apiece by Mitchell and Niang. Utah sank 23 of 55 from deep (41.8 per cent), with 10 players draining at least one.

Alize Johnson led the Nets with 23 points and 15 rebounds while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot topped Brooklyn's starters with 14 points.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks (29-14) pushed their winning streak to eight games, squandering a 25-point third-quarter lead but holding on to edge out the Boston Celtics 121-119. Khris Middleton scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who escaped with the victory when Boston (21-23) centre Daniel Theis' three-point attempt failed to drop as time expired.

REUTERS