Rondo's buzzer-beater shuts up 'home' crowd

BOSTON • One championship ring, four All-Star nods and 81/2 seasons in Boston.

The TD Garden was where Rajon Rondo made his name as an elite National Basketball Association (NBA) player. While his scoring output has diminished since being traded two months into the 2014-15 season, the veteran still can write "a storybook ending".

That came on Thursday when the guard's buzzer-beating fadeaway jump shot, the first game-winning basket of his career, dropped into the hoop to silence a raucous arena he considers "home".

The 32-year-old finished with 17 points as the Los Angeles Lakers settled a roller-coaster battle to edge past the Celtics 129-128.

The last-gasp victory, just two days after the Lakers suffered a humiliating 42-point defeat by the Indiana Pacers, made it all the more sweeter for Rondo, as it came in front of Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who drafted him, and his "brother" and Boston great Kevin Garnett, who wore his No. 9 jersey.

In a post-game interview, he said: "It's unbelievable. Obviously, the man upstairs, I give him all the credit. I work on my craft, but at the end of the day, I couldn't have done it without him."

"I couldn't picture it... coming back, where it all started, our team struggling right now. Hopefully, this will give us confidence.

"We've got more games. I don't play for two, three more days, I can let this sink in."

He also told news website Boston.com: "It definitely feels surreal. I haven't watched the replay yet, but this is one I'll be playing for the rest of my life."

LeBron James, who led all scorers with 28 points, felt his teammate "could not have even dreamed about that moment".

He added: "To be back here in the Garden, where he won a championship (in the 2007-08 season) and obviously has so many memories of being here.

"For him to get his hands on the ball at that moment and be able to knock that down."

The visitors are now 11/2 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the West's eighth and final play-off spot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE