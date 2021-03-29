Rivers fancies LA rivals over Jazz

LOS ANGELES • Doc Rivers may no longer be the Los Angeles Clippers' coach, but he believes that the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference will be decided by his former team and champions Los Angeles Lakers this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers coach made the comment upon seeing Kawhi Leonard return to the Clippers' line-up on Saturday and finish with a team-high 28 points in a 122-112 victory over the Sixers.

"Listen, (NBA leaders) Utah (Jazz) have been great. But I still think the Clippers and Lakers are the teams to beat in the West," Rivers said on ESPN.

"I thought Denver (Nuggets) had a great trade deadline - they did great moves. Utah are playing unbelievable basketball, so they are going to be right there. Portland (Trail Blazers), I thought improved their team as well.

"But I still think it's the Lakers and the Clippers."

The Jazz (34-11) hold the best record in the West, followed by the Phoenix Suns (30-14), the Clippers (31-16) and the Lakers (29-17).

Paul George added 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Saturday's hosts defeated the East-leading Sixers.

Leonard, who missed a game with a foot injury, also had four rebounds and four assists, while Terance Mann scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as the Clippers won their fifth straight game.

"We fell behind early, but kept our composure. We figured it out and kept playing. Our mindset was right," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after seeing his team trail by 10 points midway through the first quarter.

"Offensively we did a lot of great things. We attacked the paint and made the extra pass."

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Danny Green hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points for Philadelphia, who saw their four-game winning streak broken and dropped to 32-14.

The Clippers dominated inside, played sticky defence and pushed the pace. They held a 12-0 advantage in fast-break points and a 54-40 edge in points in the paint.

Rivers was facing the Clippers for the first time since his departure last season. He led them to six play-off appearances and a franchise-record 356 wins over seven seasons.

"They kept on the attack and moved the ball," said Rivers, who took the Philadelphia job less than a week after being fired by the Clippers. "You can see they all trust each other with the ball. Kawhi and Paul played well. If they continue to do all that, they are going to be hard to stop."

The Sixers were without Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid, who has missed nine of the last 10 games and has not played since March 12 due to a left ankle sprain. They are 7-3 in that period.

Making matters worse for the Sixers, backup centre Dwight Howard was ejected for a second game in a row early in the fourth quarter. About two minutes later, Ben Simmons also fouled out.

The Clippers were without point guard Patrick Beverley (knee) and gig man Serge Ibaka (back), while the newly acquired Rajon Rondo was in the building but did not play.

REUTERS