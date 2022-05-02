Rivals Warriors, Grizzlies couldn't be more different

SAN FRANCISCO • The Golden State Warriors are looking to re-create their post-season magic, which included five consecutive National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals appearances from 2015 to 2019.

The Memphis Grizzlies are new to the scene, coming off their first play-off series win in seven years.

The second-seeded Grizzlies and third-seeded Warriors will showcase youthful energy versus veteran experience when the teams tip off their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series in Memphis this morning (Singapore time).

Golden State are coming off a 4-1 series win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the play-offs. The Warriors won all three games on their home court and split a pair of games on the road.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28 points in five games during the post-season. He is shooting 50 per cent (46 of 92) from the field and 40.4 per cent (19 of 47) from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson (22.6 points per game in the play-offs) and Jordan Poole (21) also have scored early and often for Golden State, while Andrew Wiggins is averaging 14 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.

Yet it is Curry who sets the tone for the Warriors' up-tempo attack.

"He's a lot stronger," said Draymond Green, who is in his 10th season with Golden State.

"When he's driving to the hole, what teams used to do is bump him off his path. Can't move him any more... You have to overreact to the shot.

"If you're not pressed up and over-reacting to the shot, then he shoots, and good luck. But once he puts his head down and drives it, and he's committed to getting to the hole, he's strong enough to take those bumps and not get pushed off his path."

The Grizzlies also are determined to stay on their path. They held on for a 4-2 series win over the scrappy Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round.

They posted identical 2-1 records at home and on the road, with Desmond Bane leading them with 23.5 points per game in the first round.