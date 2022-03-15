'Ridiculous' to shut Irving out, says Nets star Durant

NEW YORK • New York City's private sector Covid-19 vaccine mandates mean Kyrie Irving still cannot play National Basketball Association games in the Big Apple, at either the Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Centre or the New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden.

The guard was in the stands but could not play as the Nets beat the Knicks 110-107 on Sunday and afterwards, fellow All-Star Kevin Durant said he was fed up with the mandate as it had become "ridiculous" and called on New York City mayor Eric Adams to sort it out.

Relaxed rules for the unvaccinated in public spaces meant Irving could attend the game as a fan but not play.

Durant said: "It's ridiculous. I don't understand it at all. There's a few people in our arena that's unvaxxed, right? They lifted all of that in our arena, right? So I don't get it.

"It just didn't make any sense. We got a guy who can come in the building. Are they fearing our safety? I don't get it. We're all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point.

"Early on in the season, people didn't understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid."

Last month, Adams removed the public sector vaccine and mask mandates, enabling the unvaccinated to enter public spaces such as bars and venues like the Barclays Centre. But a private sector mandate requiring employees of New York-based businesses, including the Nets, to be vaccinated remains in place.

CBS Sport also noted in a report on Sunday that unvaccinated out-of-town performers, be they athletes from visiting teams or in the entertainment industry, were allowed to play indoor venues.

However, no exception will be made for Irving, said Adams.

In an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" show, he said: "It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we're telling countless number of New York City employees, 'If you don't follow the rules, you won't be able to be employed.'"

But Durant feels it is no longer about safety, arguing: "Everybody out here is looking for attention and that's what I feel like the mayor wants right now, is some attention.

"But he'll figure it out soon - he'd better. Eric, you got to figure something out man, because it's looking crazy... he can come to the game, but not play? Come on, man."

Irving has appeared in only 18 games this season - he was initially frozen out over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine before making his first appearance of the term in January.

The Nets, tipped as championship contenders before the start of the campaign, are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE