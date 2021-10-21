Reigning champs Bucks begin season with 127-104 rout of Eastern Conference rivals

MILWAUKEE • The Milwaukee Bucks were in joyous mood as they celebrated their first National Basketball Association (NBA) title in half a century on Tuesday, but got down to business as soon as their game tipped off, as champions do.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Bucks launched the defence of their NBA crown with a season-opening 127-104 demolition of the Brooklyn Nets - a match-up many think will be the Eastern Conference Finals.

Before the game, Milwaukee unveiled their championship banner and celebrated their first title since 1971 by handing out rings consisting of 360 diamonds (total wins under this ownership) and 4.14 carats of emeralds (representing Milwaukee's area code).

Then Antetokounmpo picked up where he left off in guiding the Bucks to victory in the NBA Finals last season, leading an all-round offensive display that included 14 rebounds and seven assists.

The "Greek Freak" was pleased with the way the Bucks quickly turned their attention to the challenge of the Nets after the pre-game festivities.

"It was hard - we all were excited to get the rings and seeing our banner," he said. "It's kind of hard to balance that, to go from that excitement and emotional state to go and play a game. But I think we did a great job. We were able to focus on our game plan and ourselves and get a win.

"Everyone's ready to step up and ready to play. We've got to focus on building good habits, keep moving forward and keep playing good basketball and hopefully we can repeat this again this year, next year and all the years that we're going to be here down the road."

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was one of six Bucks who cracked double figures at the Fiserv Forum.

Khris Middleton had 20 points while Pat Connaughton also made 20 off the bench. Jordan Nwora added 15 points while Jrue Holiday, who left the game with an injury early on, had 12 points and Grayson Allen added 10.

Overall, Milwaukee shot 45.7 per cent and hit 17 three-pointers, while Brooklyn shot 44 per cent and also had 17 three-pointers.

It was a chastening loss for Brooklyn, who have started the season without the services of their star guard Kyrie Irving.

They have left him out of their line-up for the foreseeable future because of his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine, which makes him ineligible for home games in New York due to city laws.

In Irving's absence, Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn scorers with 32 points while James Harden had 20. New signing Patty Mills added 21 - making seven from seven from three-point range - while Nic Claxton had 12 points.

"We weren't very good," Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. "If you're not playing at a high level against the champs, you're not going to win."

He did, however, reserve special praise for Mills, adding that the Australian guard will improve further once he becomes accustomed to his new teammates.

"He brings a lot to our team, leadership in general, character, IQ, pace of play, skill level," Nash said. "He'll find himself and he's going to be really good for us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS