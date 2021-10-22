Randle, Fournier shine as Knicks outlast Celtics

NEW YORK • It was only his first game of the new National Basketball Association (NBA) season, but the New York Knicks' Julius Randle was already exhausted after playing his heart out on Wednesday.

The forward and teammate Evan Fournier led the way as the Knicks launched their campaign with a thrilling 138-134 double-overtime defeat of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

Randle had 35 points, while debutant Fournier added 32 - including a crucial three-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime period - as New York held on for a dramatic win.

"I can't wait to go home and lay on the bed, I swear," a shattered Randle said after the victory.

"First game back? Sheesh, goodness. I'm tired. Every time before we go out, coach always puts on the board, 'Find a way to win'.

"And we got it done. This is why we take the pre-season seriously, so we can win games like this."

Boston forced overtime after Marcus Smart drilled a 25-foot buzzer-beating three-pointer to tie the game at 116-116.

The Celtics were sparked by a 46-point display from Jaylen Brown, who led all scorers and finished with nine rebounds and six assists.

The Knicks, meanwhile, spread the scoring around with all five starters - including former Celtics ace Kemba Walker - posting double-digit tallies.

Fournier, signed from the Celtics in August, described his debut as "incredible". He said: "The energy in this building - I can feel it, I'm loving it. I'm just very happy. I think about all the work we did in the pre-season, doing all the extra conditioning. At the end it was just mental."

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Joel Embiid scored 22 points as the Philadelphia 76ers shrugged off the simmering controversy surrounding Ben Simmons with a 117-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sixers' pre-season has been dominated by the soap opera involving unsettled star Simmons, who was suspended from Wednesday's opener after a reported bust-up at a team practice on Tuesday.

But there was no sign of the dressing room rancour affecting the Sixers as they cruised to an emphatic win on the road.

Meanwhile, the visiting Denver Nuggets used one of the Phoenix Suns' primary weapons against them, riding balanced scoring to a 110-98 victory.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led six players in double figures with 27 points for the Nuggets, who were swept by the Suns in the Western Conference semi-finals last year.

Chris Paul had 15 points and a game-high 10 assists for the Suns.

