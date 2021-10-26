Pro-Irving protests open Nets' home loss

NEW YORK • A group of protesters voicing anger that Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets while he refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19 held a demonstration outside Barclays Centre before their National Basketball Association (NBA) home opener on Sunday.

Some of the demonstrators, who chanted "no vaccine mandate" and "stand with Kyrie", broke through the barriers and reached the front entrance before being confronted by security. This is the latest flashpoint in Irving's well-documented refusal of the vaccine.

The All-Star guard is unable to play home games while unvaccinated due to a New York City mandate requiring people to have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to enter many indoor spaces, including arenas and gyms.

As such, the Nets have decided to shelve Irving altogether until he takes the vaccine, even though he would be allowed to play in most of the team's road games.

Media outlets including NBC estimated the entire group of demonstrators as a few dozen people and no injuries or arrests were reported.

"Barclays Centre briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protesters from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena. Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building, and the game proceeded according to schedule," a spokesman said in a statement to the New York Post.

The Nets could have done with Irving as they slumped to a 111-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, who failed to make the play-offs last term, but are off to their best start to a season after winning for the third straight time.

"That just shows where our growth is. As long as we're all being mature, we're going to keep winning," said visiting forward Miles Bridges, who finished with a team-high 32 points.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant led all scorers with 38 points for the Nets, who dropped to 7-3 in home openers since moving from New Jersey in 2012.

In Los Angeles, Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points off the bench to help lift the Lakers to a 121-118 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while LeBron James finished with 19 points and Russell Westbrook had 13 points and 13 assists for the hosts, who avoided starting 0-3 for the second time in four years.

Ja Morant had 40 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while Desmond Bane scored 17 points, and Steven Adams contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds.

