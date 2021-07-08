Preparation is key for all games: Paul

LOS ANGELES • In the first National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals game of his 16-year career, Chris Paul was ready and willing to take on all challenges.

The guard scored 32 points while handing out nine assists on Tuesday in the Phoenix Suns' 118-105 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.

Fellow All-Star Devin Booker contributed 27 points as the hosts leaned on their trusted guard play, with Paul's ability to control the offence making the difference.

The 36-year-old veteran shot 12 of 19 from the floor as the Bucks tried unsuccessfully to guard him with everyone on their roster.

"One thing we're going to be is to be prepared for every game," Paul said. "We always talk about when preparation meets opportunity.

"At shoot-around, coach (Monty Williams) said, 'Go hoop. You know what to do'."

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns, who are playing in their first NBA Finals since 1993 and are aiming to win their first championship.

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a hyperextended left knee that caused him to miss the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Bucks forward finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Khris Middleton had a further 29 points for Milwaukee, while Brook Lopez scored 17.

"I'm trying my best here to not make it about my knee, but I'm going to say one more time that my knee felt good," the two-time Most Valuable Player said.

"At the end of the day, I'm out there. I feel good. I don't feel pain.

"I can run, I can jump, I can set screens, I can rebound the ball. I am happy. I thought I was going to be out for a year, so I'm just happy, two games later, I'm back."

The Bucks were quick to switch to a bigger player to guard Paul on the pick-and-roll, but they were exposed doing it, leading Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer to admit he was considering changes for Game 2, which will again be held in Phoenix today.

"(Paul) is a good player, and their pick-and-roll game is tough to guard," he said. "I think we have to keep getting better. We'll look at the film, see how we can maybe take away some of the rhythm or make it to where he isn't getting to his spots as easily."

Paul scored 16 points in the third quarter as the Suns outscored the Bucks 35-27 to take a 92-76 lead into the final period and they led from the first to last quarter.

"When it's going like that (for Paul), you just want to space the floor well and let him work," Williams said. "I thought he was making the right plays.

"They were switching a ton and... when he's in that mode, you just feed off that."

REUTERS