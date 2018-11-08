Practice makes perfect for McCollum

PORTLAND (Oregon) • To become a sharpshooter in the National Basketball Association (NBA), one needs not only a lot of practice but also dedication.

The Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum made it a point to watch videos on every single shot he took last season in the hope of perfecting his jump shot.

The result was a 40-point performance that helped his team beat Milwaukee 118-103 at home on Tuesday, handing the Bucks (8-2) just their second loss this season.

"Whether I play well or not, I know how much time I spend preparing," said McCollum, who struggled in the season's first 10 games.

"I saw (in the videos) I had a lot of in-and-outs and I was shooting with a dead wrist. So I just tried to lock my wrist out. I put a lot of time in getting shots up, working on floaters, working on pull-ups.

"It doesn't surprise me when I do well. It surprises me when I don't."

He was 17-of-23 from the field, including five of 10 treys, as the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bucks and improved to 8-3. He had 19 points in the third quarter alone, and added six assists and five rebounds.

In his highlight reel was a wicked move around Donte DiVincenzo that brought the Bucks rookie to his knees. "Whenever you see a rookie, you've got to be aggressive, attack them, make them move their feet," McCollum said.

Evan Turner posted 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double this term, also handing out four assists for Portland. Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Jake Layman were others who scored 10 or more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led a trio of Milwaukee players to score in double digits with 23 points, adding nine rebounds and six assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE