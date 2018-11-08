Practice makes perfect for McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum looks for an opening as he is guarded by three Milwaukee Bucks players at the Moda Centre in Portland on Tuesday. McCollum scored 40 points to help his team win 118-103, handing the Bucks (8-2) just their se
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum looks for an opening as he is guarded by three Milwaukee Bucks players at the Moda Centre in Portland on Tuesday. McCollum scored 40 points to help his team win 118-103, handing the Bucks (8-2) just their second loss this season.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
45 min ago

PORTLAND (Oregon) • To become a sharpshooter in the National Basketball Association (NBA), one needs not only a lot of practice but also dedication.

The Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum made it a point to watch videos on every single shot he took last season in the hope of perfecting his jump shot.

The result was a 40-point performance that helped his team beat Milwaukee 118-103 at home on Tuesday, handing the Bucks (8-2) just their second loss this season.

"Whether I play well or not, I know how much time I spend preparing," said McCollum, who struggled in the season's first 10 games.

"I saw (in the videos) I had a lot of in-and-outs and I was shooting with a dead wrist. So I just tried to lock my wrist out. I put a lot of time in getting shots up, working on floaters, working on pull-ups.

"It doesn't surprise me when I do well. It surprises me when I don't."

He was 17-of-23 from the field, including five of 10 treys, as the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bucks and improved to 8-3. He had 19 points in the third quarter alone, and added six assists and five rebounds.

In his highlight reel was a wicked move around Donte DiVincenzo that brought the Bucks rookie to his knees. "Whenever you see a rookie, you've got to be aggressive, attack them, make them move their feet," McCollum said.

Evan Turner posted 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double this term, also handing out four assists for Portland. Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Jake Layman were others who scored 10 or more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led a trio of Milwaukee players to score in double digits with 23 points, adding nine rebounds and six assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 08, 2018, with the headline 'Practice makes perfect for McCollum'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content