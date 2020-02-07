Power Serge lights up raptors

TORONTO • Spanish centre Serge Ibaka had a poor shooting night from beyond the arc on Wednesday but, bolstered by his coach's encouragement, he emerged strong when it mattered most.

The Congo-born big man had a season-high 30 points as he powered the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Toronto Raptors to a club-record 12th consecutive triumph by beating Indiana Pacers 119-118.

No basket was bigger than the 30-year-old's go-ahead three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to cap a game-ending 11-0 Raptors run as the hosts rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit.

"The key is that we kept our composure during the game," said Ibaka, who finished on 13-for-21 shooting from the field.

"We just didn't give up. We kept digging and digging. We have the mindset of 'Don't give up'.

"We don't point the fingers when things go bad.

"We stay together and I think that's what makes us special."

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 32 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds while Cameroonian star Pascal Siakam added 25 points and nine rebounds.

Toronto, who trailed 69-50 early in the third quarter, improved the third-best record in the NBA to 37-14 and are second in the Eastern Conference. They had previously won 11 in a row twice in club history - in 2016 and 2018.

Ibaka, who won his first NBA title last year in his 10th league campaign, was urged by Raptors coach Nick Nurse to keep firing three-pointers even though he was only one for seven from beyond the arc until hitting the decider.

"I missed a couple open threes earlier. Coach told me keep shooting with confidence and moving the ball," he said.

Nurse likes what he has seen lately from the player, saying: "He is getting better. He has been really good. He's way more than pick, pop and shoot."

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points for the Pacers (31-20), who have lost three straight games.

TRY AND TRY AGAIN I missed a couple open threes earlier. Coach told me keep shooting with confidence and moving the ball. SERGE IBAKA, Raptors centre, on why he took a three-pointer when his team was trailing 116-118 with 30 seconds left.

Doug McDermott added 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Victor Oladipo had 13 points.

As a demonstration of their never-say-die attitude, the Raptors cut a 19-point deficit to one early in the fourth quarter.

The gap went back up to 10 but they cut it to three on Siakam's dunk with 5min 5sec to play.

Brogdon's three-pointer then had Indiana up by 11 with 3:50 left before Lowry's three-pointer with 1:34 left cut the lead to five.

The Raptors regained possession on a turnover 11 seconds later. Siakam made one of two free throws, then had a steal and made a lay-up with 67 seconds left to cut the lead to 118-116.

After a miss by Oladipo, the Raptors took over and Lowry set up Ibaka's crucial three-pointer.

The Pacers were denied on their last chance.



Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka reacting after shooting over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis to score the three-pointer that gave Toronto a 119-118 home win. The 30-year-old finished with a season-high 30 points. PHOTO: REUTERS



"Poor execution the last five minutes of the game," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said on ESPN.

"We had this game. We got to finish games when you have a team down. Just poor execution."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

