Popovich registers NBA record 1,336 wins

WASHINGTON • San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not one to call attention to himself, but his players made sure he basked in the limelight for at least a few minutes after he became the National Basketball Association's (NBA) all-time leader in regular-season coaching wins on Friday night.

The team kept Popovich, 73, on the court to soak in the applause from the home fans after they rallied for a 104-102 win over the Utah Jazz. He looked uncomfortable amid the attention, but finally cracked a smile.

His grin was about more than just the record, as the Spurs came back from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to give him the win.

San Antonio had been 0-33 in games they were trailing entering the final period.

The victory, Popovich's 1,336th, pushed him past Don Nelson in his 26th NBA season, all with the Spurs. He tied Nelson on March 7 via a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, but Spurs lost their last game.

Popovich, who was already the first coach to reach 1,500 NBA wins including the play-offs, has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles and was coach of the US Olympic squad of NBA stars who won the gold medal last year in Tokyo.

"It's a testament to a whole lot of people," the veteran coach said.

"This does not belong to one individual - basketball is a team sport... you appreciate your players that they have to do it together.

"And that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches and staff. I have been blessed with the support of this wonderful city."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called it "only fitting" that Popovich holds the coaching record, adding: "Gregg Popovich's success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league. His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike."

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 27 points, with Jakob Poeltl adding 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs (26-41) are 11th in the Western Conference, just off the last play-in spot for the play-offs.

"It's just one win tonight," Popovich added.

"The record is there, but the win feels better actually than the record, because Utah have a hell of a team. To win a game against a team like that is why we do this.

"Not for the record. We do it to have these kinds of wins. So, I'm thrilled about the win and really proud of the guys for the way they competed."

