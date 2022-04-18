Poole sparkles on play-off debut

SAN FRANCISCO • Stephen Curry is not yet fit enough to start for the Golden State Warriors.

But, even off the bench, the 34-year-old guard can make a telling contribution to any game.

Returning after a month out with a foot injury, the All-Star had 16 points with three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes as the Warriors, back in the play-offs after a two-year absence, took Game 1 of their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference first-round match-up with the Denver Nuggets, beating the visitors 123-107 on Saturday.

Serbian big man Nikola Jokic, last year's Most Valuable Player, led Denver with 25 points.

"Everything was smooth for the most part," Curry said. "It was nice to get back out there, to feel the play-off vibe again. It was nice to just be out there with my guys. It was a step in the right direction."

On when he might start again, he added: "I can hopefully provide a lot of energy off the bench. We've to keep things simple, be decisive, have confidence in each other."

The "Splash Brothers", including Klay Thompson, were not needed to stay on court for the entire game in part due to Jordan Poole.

Already one of the front runners for this season's Most Improved Player award, Curry's replacement was a man on fire in his first career play-off match, scoring a game-high 30 points, including five-of-seven from three-point range.

Acquired three years ago in the 2019 NBA draft, Poole has steadily improved and at 22, there is a lot more to come from him.

The guard earned praise from his teammates, with Thompson, who had 19 points, saying: "He's incredible, a star in the making. He's just going to keep getting better.

"I mean, Jordan Poole wow, what a play-off debut. I mean all his hard work is paying off. If he doesn't get Most Improved Player, it doesn't make sense. Without him, we'd not be where we're at."

With Poole proving his post-season chops, even Curry is happy to take a backseat, saying: "JP is a part of that now."

Game 2 again takes place at the Chase Centre in San Francisco today.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points in the second half and the visiting Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks, who were without injured All-Star Luka Doncic due to a calf strain, 99-93 in Game 1 of their West series.

In the East, Tyrese Maxey scored a play-off career-high 38 points and Tobias Harris added 26 to power the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid snatched a game-high 15 rebounds to complement 19 points and James Harden dished out a game-high 14 assists while scoring 22 for the Sixers.

The Raptors suffered a double blow with the loss of star rookie Scottie Barnes, who left the court due to an ankle sprain with 9min 6sec remaining when he was within range of a triple-double.

In Memphis, Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 36 points on his play-off debut and Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds in a match-up between the second-seeded Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, with the visitors earning a 130-117 win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS