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San Antonio Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 44 points while grabbing 16 rebounds in the 116-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their NBA Cup clash on Nov 25.

The San Antonio Spurs hope to be closer to full strength when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov 27 in a crucial NBA Cup game between two of the league’s top teams through the first five weeks of the season.

The Lakers and Spurs are tied with Portland and Golden State atop West Group C, with San Antonio holding a sizeable advantage in point differential. The Trail Blazers and Warriors also meet the same day. The three group winners and one wildcard team from each conference – determined by group-play record before tiebreaks come into play – will advance to the NBA Cup quarter-finals.

San Antonio look to bounce back from a rare setback, a 116-111 loss to Portland on Nov 25 in NBA Cup play. The Spurs were without injured starting guards De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper.

Victor Wembanyama returned after missing the Nov 23 game in Sacramento with a sore back and scored a game-high 44 points while grabbing 16 rebounds in the loss, which dropped San Antonio to 15-4, a half-game behind the Lakers for the league’s best record.

“It’s a must win, you know, we need to take that lead,” he said of the Lakers matchup. “Big game. Big, big game.”

Stephon Castle added 20 points for San Antonio, while Devin Vassell had 18 and Julian Champagnie scored 11. Keldon Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench in a game that came down to the final minutes.

“That final two minutes, I mean, we had three turnovers, I think, so that’s gonna be hard,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “We’ve been pretty, pretty good in late game execution. It’s just stuff that we’ll continue to improve upon and clean up. And I thought our guys’ competitiveness was great tonight.”

Fox and Harper are questionable for the Nov 27 game.

The Lakers head to the Alamo City rested and coming off a 109-94 home win over Utah on Nov 23. Luka Doncic recorded 28 points and eight assists as Los Angeles won for the 11th time in 12 games and avenged a loss to the Jazz on Nov 18.

Jake LaRavia added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Matisse Thybulle scored 14 points, Collin Sexton had 12 and Walker Kessler contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Doncic has been the Lakers’ leading scorer in all but four games during the team’s 15-3 start.

The game opens a stretch in which they play four consecutive games and seven of their next eight on the road. Lakers coach JJ Redick downplayed the added importance of the matchup with San Antonio, preferring to focus on the bigger picture of the season.

“Friday, we’re either going to be contenders, or we’re going to be a fake team,” he said on Nov 25. “If we win that game and then we lose to Memphis and Houston, we’re back to being a fake team. That stuff is just noise.

“The over-reactions game to game are what they are, and we’ve got to, as a group, manage that and manage the noise, and that’s just part of being in the NBA. It’s all good.”

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, are far more concerned with defending their NBA championship than their NBA Cup crown.

But the Cup defence will continue at least one more night for the Knicks, who will complete group play on Nov 27 night when they host the Miami Heat in a battle of longtime rivals.

Both teams played their third Group B game on Thanksgiving Eve. The Knicks remained hot with a come-from-behind 121-102 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers while the Heat’s seven-game winning streak ended with a 111-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Phoenix Suns return home to face the Dallas Mavericks after a successful 4-1 road trip, but their Nov 25 loss removed all the suspense from the final night of NBA Cup play.

Dallas made the Cup knockout phase but they did not.

The Mavericks clinched the top spot in West Group A at 3-0 when the Rockets beat the Suns 116-104 in Houston, a day after Dallas did its part with a 120-101 win at Denver.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers have no shortage of big names to help shoulder the load ahead of their NBA Cup East Group B game against the hosts Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Head coach Nick Nurse will unsurprisingly turn to Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James to step up for his Eastern Conference-leading side, as they are potentially down a pair of injured superstars.

Philadelphia, which are 2-1 in NBA Cup play, have not had Joel Embiid (20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds per game) the last two games due to illness, while Jaylen Brown (21.4 ppg) re-aggravated a left hamstring injury during the Sixers’ win over the Heat. REUTERS