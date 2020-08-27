'Play-Off P' Crawls out of the dark

ORLANDO (Florida) • Paul George has been the butt of jokes throughout the Western Conference play-off opening-round series.

The All-Star is known to refer to himself as "Play-off P" - a nod to having never failed to make the post-season in his 10 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), except in 2015 due to a broken leg.

But while George is one of the NBA's elite players, he has never won a championship.

With Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard joining the Los Angeles Clippers last summer and George leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder at the same time, the star duo had been expected to turn the Clippers, who have never gone past the West Finals, into instant contenders.

Except it has not quite worked out that way. The Dallas Mavericks have performed at a level that belies their seventh seeding, taking two games off the second-seeded Clippers.

And prior to Tuesday, George had shot 10-for-47 overall, leading netizens and league great Charles Barkley to roast the forward.

"You can't be calling yourself Play-off P and losing all the time," he said. "You don't see me walking around saying, 'I won a championship' and I didn't win it'. They don't call me championship Chuck."

But in Game 5, with the Clippers at the crossroads of their series at two games apiece, George finally came up big, scoring a team-high 35 points in a crushing 154-111 win.

Behind their two best players, Los Angeles set franchise play-off records for the most points, three-pointers (22-of-35) and shooting percentage (63.1).

Afterwards, George claimed he had been in a "dark place", but had finally got rid of the demons after speaking to a team therapist and was ready to help the Clippers live up to their favourites tag.



Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George driving to the basket during the 154-111 win over the

Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He scored a team-high 35 points as the Clippers lead the series

3-2 going into Game 6 today. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"The bubble got the best of me," he said. "I wasn't here, I checked out. I was just in a bad place. I found my way. I am back and I look forward to the rest of this run. A shout out to people that stood behind me and were in my corner.

"It was hard to get into play-off mode with no intensity, no fans, and no atmosphere. We created the energy. I came in with the attitude that this is Staples Arena and the place is packed. I had to create my own energy."

UP AND FIRING AGAIN The bubble got the best of me. I wasn't here, I checked out. I was just in a bad place. I found my way. I am back and I look forward to the rest of this run. '' PAUL GEORGE, on bouncing back.

Leonard finished with 32 points, while teammate Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks, who were missing the injured Kristaps Porzingis for the second straight game, with 22 points.

The frustration told as Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected for arguing with officials midway through the third quarter. Game 6 is today, with the Clippers leading 3-2 and needing just one more victory to eliminate their opponents.

In the other play-off game in the West, Jamal Murray had 42 points as Denver stayed alive with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5. The Nuggets trail 3-2 ahead of Game 6 today.

