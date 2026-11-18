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Cade Cunningham (far right) of the Detroit Pistons shoots over Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

LOS ANGELES – Cade Cunningham scored 27 points as the Detroit Pistons ended the San Antonio Spurs’ 12-game winning streak with a gritty 105-93 victory on the road on Nov 17.

A dogged Detroit twice climbed out of double-digit deficits in the first half before pulling ahead for good in the third quarter and closing out the win over the NBA Western Conference leaders.

While Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins combined for 52 points, the Pistons’ relentless defence laid the foundations for a win which saw Detroit improve to 9-4 in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio’s 93-point display marked their lowest total of the season, the first time they had been held to fewer than 100 points.

Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio scoring with 25 points, while Dylan Harper added 20.

The evening ended on an alarming note for San Antonio, with Harper hobbling off the court after suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham reflected on what he described as a “group effort”.

“Everybody had to bring it,” Cunningham told NBC. “I like my guys, man.

“We do this together every day. We love basketball and we all come with a little bit of grit, earning our way to get to this point.

“We told ourselves if we weren’t a brotherhood we’re gonna be a brotherhood by the time we left today. I think we got a little closer today. It’s a good win for us.”

San Antonio got off to a brisk start, surging into an 18-6 lead midway through the first quarter after back-to-back three-pointers from Julian Champagnie followed by a driving dunk from Wembanyama.

Detroit trimmed the Spurs advantage to seven points at the end of the first quarter but another burst of scoring early in the second saw San Antonio pull 14 points clear.

The Pistons rallied again and took full advantage of the temporary absence of Wembanyama to go on a 19-5 run to close the half and inch into a 55-54 lead at the break.

San Antonio quickly erased that deficit in the second half but were never able to pull clear decisively.

Instead, it was Detroit who edged ahead in the third quarter and never looked back, slamming the door late in the fourth with a Jenkins three-pointer that left them 10 points ahead with just under a minute remaining.

The reigning champions New York Knicks moved to 8-6 with a 111-102 defeat of the Toronto Raptors after a 31-point display from Jalen Brunson, extending their winning streak over the Canadian outfit.

The Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 11-4 with a 106-105 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayo Dosunmu drained seven three-pointers en route to 30 points and provided the assist for Jaden McDaniels’ winning basket with three seconds remaining. AFP