Pelicans fancy their chances

PHOENIX • On paper, it might seem like a mismatch between the Phoenix Suns, the top seeds in the Western Conference who had the National Basketball Association's best regular-season record, and the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the Pelicans may have been handed the biggest leveller after Devin Booker suffered a hamstring injury that could rule him out for not only the rest of the first-round play-off series but beyond.

The All-Star guard had a prolific first half, scoring a team-high 31 points, including seven from long range, but with 4min 35sec left in the third quarter, he left the game and did not return.

His absence galvanised New Orleans, with Brandon Ingram recording a game-high 37 points - 26 came in the second half - as well as 11 rebounds and nine assists to even their series at one game apiece after a solid 125-114 road triumph on Tuesday.

Teammate C.J. McCollum also made six three-pointers en route to 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists and the Pelicans might now be in the ascendancy, with Game 3 in New Orleans tomorrow.

Without Booker, the Suns were unable to make a final charge after holding a 61-56 lead at the break and they also missed his accuracy from three-point range.

Unlike the Pelicans, who shot 54.8 per cent from the field, including a stellar 17 of 30 (56.7 per cent) from downtown, Phoenix were a mere 13 of 35 (37.1 per cent) from beyond the arc and made just 50 per cent of their shots.

Afterwards, Suns coach Monty Williams offered fighting words, claiming his team could manage without their best player, saying: "We've played without Book before. If we have to play without Book, next man up. We've done that all year long.

"I think it happened on one play when he was trying to track down someone in transition.... Other than that, we don't have much else to say about it, it is a hamstring issue."

But the Suns are a much more vulnerable team without Booker - they went 9-5 when he was absent during the regular season.

In a game that featured 20 lead changes, the Pelicans outscored the hosts 28-16 over the last 7:35, hitting five three-pointers in a row, leading Williams to complain his absence was not an excuse.

"That was probably the worst we've ever looked in transition (defence) since I've been here and for that to happen in a play-off game was a bit unsettling," he said.