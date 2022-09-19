PayPal to end sponsorship of Suns if team owner Sarver stays

NEW YORK - Pressure is mounting on the National Basketball Association to force out Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns, after an investigation found he used racist slurs and harassed female employees.

Superstar LeBron James said the league "got this wrong" when it announced on Tuesday that it would suspend Sarver for a year and ordered him to pay a US$10 million (S$14 million) fine. Then Jahm Najafi, who owns a minority stake in the Suns, said he should step down.

Now PayPal is vowing to end its sponsorship deal with the franchise if Sarver sticks around.

The NBA made its decision after an independent investigation involving more than 80,000 documents and interviews with 320 people, including current and former employees.

Sarver, who also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, will not be allowed at any NBA or WNBA facility or event during his suspension. He has also been ordered to attend a training programme "focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace".

But the penalty falls short of what was imposed on former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 over racist remarks and was forced to sell his team.

Commissioner Adam Silver defended the decision last week, arguing that the findings did not show that Sarver's conduct was "motivated by racial animus".

PayPal has sponsored a patch on the Suns' jerseys since 2018, leading civil rights leader Al Sharpton last month to call on the payments giant's chief executive officer, Dan Schulman, to cut its ties with Sarver's businesses.

The company will not renew the deal when it expires at the end of this season if Sarver remains involved with the organisation, Schulman said in a statement on Friday.

Schulman said in the statement: "We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values."

BLOOMBERG