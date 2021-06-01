Paul puts shoulder to the wheel in Suns' win

LOS ANGELES • Chris Paul overcame his injured shoulder and Jae Crowder busted out of a play-off slump on Sunday as the Phoenix Suns claimed a 100-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to another injury.

Paul had 18 points and nine assists, while Crowder delivered 17 points as six players finished in double figures for the Suns, who clawed their way to level the Western Conference play-off series against the National Basketball Association champions at 2-2.

Paul, who missed Game 3, had to plead with the coaching staff to let him play, and the move paid off as he had his best game of the best-of-seven first-round series after injuring his shoulder in Game 1.

The All-Star guard said Suns coach Monty Williams was initially going to make him sit out another game, but he protested, saying: "Give me a couple of minutes, see what I can do."

"He said, 'Coach, let me start, and if you don't think I'm looking like I normally do, then take me out and we'll have to go in a different direction," said Williams. "This is one of those situations that I had to trust the player."

Crowder also had his best game so far, his 17 points the same number that he had scored in the previous two games combined.

The Suns now have an opportunity to take their first lead of the series with a victory in Game 5 in Phoenix today.

The Lakers may have to travel without Davis, who had just six points and left halfway through the game, with the team saying the forward suffered a groin strain.

But LeBron James, who paced Los Angeles with 25 points, said that he was prepared for the road challenge, adding: "For me, it's putting our team in position to be successful.

"These shoulders were built for a reason, and if it takes a little more to put on top of it, I'm ready."

In Dallas, Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers even their Western Conference first-round play-off series against the Mavericks with a 106-81 road win in Game 4.

In Boston, Kevin Durant scored 42 points and Kyrie Irving added 39 as the visiting Brooklyn Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series for a 3-1 lead.

The No. 2 seeds in the East can secure their first trip to the conference semi-finals since 2014 today in Brooklyn.

After the game, a Celtics fan was arrested for throwing a water bottle at the Nets players - the latest in a string of unsavoury incidents that saw five fans banned indefinitely last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS