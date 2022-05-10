Paul hits out at unruly Dallas fans

DALLAS • Chris Paul had more on his mind on Sunday than the Phoenix Suns' 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that saw the hosts level their National Basketball Association Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2.

The veteran Suns guard, who fouled out in the second half of their road defeat, voiced his frustration in a tweet after reports that his wife, Jada, and his mother, Robin, were pushed and jostled by the home supporters.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families... f*** that!!" Paul tweeted.

ESPN reported that his children also witnessed the physical harassment which left them feeling "very unsafe".

Paul himself could be seen talking to security personnel at the American Airlines Centre during the fourth quarter, and he asked to be excused early from a post-game press conference.

The Mavericks later addressed the "unacceptable behaviour" and said a fan had been ejected from the arena.

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul," a team statement read. "It was unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Centre, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."

There has been a pattern of clashes with fans throughout the play-offs this season.

When Dallas travelled to Phoenix last week, Mavs guard Luka Doncic had to be held back after a supporter taunted him as he left the court.

In the first round of the play-offs, Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid called out Toronto Raptors fans for hostile chants and Golden State Warriors guard Draymond Green was unrepentant after his obscene gesture to Memphis Grizzlies fans, who booed him when he was injured.

Phoenix host Game 5 today, before the series returns to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday.

In the East, the Sixers also won a second straight game at home to level their semi-final series with the Miami Heat at 2-2.

In his strongest showing of these play-offs, former Most Valuable Player James Harden scored 31 points, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out nine assists to lead six Philadelphia players in double figures in the 116-108 victory.

Fellow All-Star Joel Embiid, who missed the first two games with a concussion and facial fracture, scored 24 points, with his presence again making things tougher for Miami defensively.

"The organisation on offence, it helps a lot with him on the floor," said teammate Danny Green, who made three three-pointers on the way to 11 points. "Without him, we look a little discombobulated."

Miami will host Game 5 today.

