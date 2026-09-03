Passport lost in mail: China’s basketball player Li Yueru will miss FIBA World Cup

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At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Li Yueru, seen here in action for WNBA’s Dallas Wings, led China with 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds.

One of China’s top basketball players Li Yueru is unable to travel from the United States to Germany for the FIBA World Cup because of a lost passport and will not play for her country.

The Chinese team are scheduled to open play in the event on Sept 4 against the United States in Berlin .

She posted the news on Instagram on Sept 2.

“Unfortunately, my passport was lost in the mail and still hasn’t been found. Throughout this time, we’ve all been working hard together and exploring every possible solution, but maybe we were just a little short on luck this time,” Li, 27, wrote. “As of today, the passport is still missing.”

Without the passport, the Dallas Wings player is unable to travel outside the United States.

“The national team has always made me feel valued and wanted, and it has always been a tremendous honour to represent China,” Li wrote. “I was incredibly excited and looking forward to joining the national team again.”

The 1.94-metre Li was selected in the third round of the 2019 Women’s National Basketball Association draft by the Atlanta Dream but did not play in the top American league until 2022 with the Chicago Sky.



She did not play in the WNBA the following season, then returned in 2024 and has played with the Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm and Wings.

In 114 games (14 starts), Li has career averages of 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 12.7 minutes per game.

This season, as a back-up in Dallas, she is averaging 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 29 games.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Li led China with 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds. REUTERS