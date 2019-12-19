Pacers make point with 'big win'

INDIANAPOLIS • The Los Angeles Lakers were full of confidence heading into their National Basketball Association (NBA) game in Indiana on Tuesday night.

After all, they had the league's best record, and they had won 14 straight games on the road - the second-longest streak in franchise history and two short of their record-setting mark from 1971-72.

But in the absence of the injured Anthony Davis, LeBron James could not bail them out of a determined Pacers fightback and last-minute heroics by Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.

Indiana won 105-102 to improve to 19-9, while Western Conference leaders Los Angeles dropped to 24-4 and had their 14-game road-winning streak ended.

Pacers forward Sabonis, son of Lithuanian legend Arvydas Sabonis, scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Brodgon added 14 points and six assists and sank a reverse lay-up to put Indiana ahead for good with 36 seconds remaining.

"Definitely a big win for us," Brogdon said. "We really wanted to send a message to the elite teams in the league and get some respect. We've had some big wins but this is the biggest one."

The Lakers hit 43-of-91 shots (47.3 per cent) from the floor while Indiana made 41-of-85 (48.2 per cent). Davis - the Lakers' leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots - was absent owing to a right ankle sprain suffered in a 101-96 victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Dwight Howard also had the same number of points on 10-of-10 shooting for the Lakers.

"Our guys competed their tails off," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "I'm very proud of them."

24-4

The Lakers' win-loss record, tied for the best in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, whom they face today.

The Lakers, who led by as many as 10 points, were ahead only 52-50 at half-time with James hitting 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the first half.

After Brogdon's lay-up gave Indiana a 104-102 lead, James missed a three-pointer and a video reversal on an out-of-bounds call gave the Pacers the ball.

Sabonis made a free throw but missed the second to give the Lakers a final chance but Rajon Rondo missed a last three-point shot and Los Angeles' seven-game overall winning run was over.

With their loss, they also fell level with the Milwaukee Bucks for the league's best record before they visit the Eastern Conference leaders today in a potential NBA Finals showdown.

"The difference between winning and losing was made shots versus missed shots," James said.

"Throughout the winning streak, we were able to keep our composure, whether we were up or down, still being able to make a game of it, which we did tonight.

"But sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

DENVER V ORLANDO

StarHub Ch217, 10am