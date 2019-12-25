Pacers get festive cheer from a happy Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS • Aaron Holiday likened the back-and-forth test of resiliency against the reigning National Basketball Association champions to that of a play-off game.

Each time the Indiana Pacers or the Toronto Raptors sank a dramatic shot on Monday night, the intensity level increased that much more, and the escalating emotions eventually spilled into overtime.

That was when guard Holiday hit his two most important shots, both three-pointers, to help the Pacers snap the visitors' five-game win streak with a 120-115 triumph.

"It's a big win for us," said a delighted Holiday, who had 19 points after starting in place of the injured Malcolm Brogdon.

"It's fun playing with emotion, especially in big games."

His fourth basket beyond the arc gave the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2min 5sec remaining in the extra period - an advantage they did not let slip - before connecting with his fifth and final three-pointer with 54 seconds left.

"It just shows the toughness, 48-plus minutes, we're going to be relentless on both ends," said forward T.Y. Warren, who along with centre Myles Turner led Indiana with 24 points.

"I'm glad the way we responded, tough shots and we got some key stops at the end."

The Pacers (21-10) set a franchise record with 42 three-pointers attempted and matched a season high with 18 made.

On the other hand, the Raptors (21-9) missed 17 of their first 19 shots from long range, finishing with just 11 of 40 attempts.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who scored a game-high 32 points in the Raptors' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, tried his best to be the hero for a second consecutive night in leading all scorers with 30 points. But his efforts could not overcome the injury-enforced absence of two starters in centre Marc Gasol and forward Pascal Siakam.

"We gutted it out, we played our butts off and we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end," he said. "Unfortunately, we came up short."

ASSOCIATED PRESS